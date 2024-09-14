Chris Sutton believes Everton are in dire need of a result in their trip to play Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening, to ease the growing pressure on manager Sean Dyche.

The Toffees have endured a miserable start to the new campaign, losing their opening three Premier League matches, and sit bottom of the table. A capitulation last time out at home to Bournemouth, a game that saw them squander a two-goal lead, compounded their misery, with tension beginning to grow between the supporters and the team.

Calls for Dyche to be sacked may be premature, but they're beginning to surface, with the Merseysiders in desperate need of picking up their first points in the West Midlands today. Sutton doesn't feel the Englishman's side will manage a result, predicting 'under the pump' Dyche to suffer another defeat, this time at the hands of Unai Emery.

Taking over from Frank Lampard in January 2023, Dyche led Everton to narrowly avoid relegation in the run-in of the 2022/23 season, finishing just two points above 18th placed Leicester City in a dramatic final day. Deducted eight points the following campaign, the former Burnley coach comfortably kept the Toffees up, finishing 15th, 14 points above the drop zone.

Expected to build on this encouraging season, having added the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom to his ensemble, the Merseyside outfit have started the new season in disastrous fashion. A visit to Champions League Villa awaits this evening, with the Villans receiving a huge boost in the build-up, as Ollie Watkins has been deemed fit to feature.

Writing in his weekend predictions for the BBC, former Blackburn striker and now pundit Sutton touched on the increasing pressure on Dyche to reverse Everton's fortunes:

"Everton boss Sean Dyche is under the pump after their capitulation against Bournemouth last time out. It feels like some of their fans have turned against Dyche now, which I think is ridiculous, but he does need a result and unfortunately for him Villa Park is not a place I see Everton getting anything. "

Another defeat could see tensions flare up further, and if history is anything to go by, it doesn't appear promising for Dyche's side. The Toffees are without a win in ten Premier League matches against Villa, with this run stretching back to March 2016.

Dyche's Record as Everton Manager Matches Managed 66 Wins 23 Draws 16 Losses 27 Win Percentage 35%

While Everton ultimately managed to keep hold of their star defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, which is one positive in a dire few months, the English centre-back could still leave the club in imminent windows. Manchester United are said to be 'still monitoring' Branthwaite, and may return with another offer next summer.

It's understood that the Red Devils' CEO Omar Berrada blocked the English giants from meeting Everton's hefty £75 million asking price, although this doesn't mean their interest has waned. Branthwaite started 35 Premier League games for Dyche's side last season, but has thus far been unavailable for selection this campaign due to injury.

