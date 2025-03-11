Chido Obi has made a strong early impression in Manchester United's first-team squad and earned praise from Chris Sutton, who hailed the 17-year-old as ‘extremely physical’ and ‘fearless’.

The Danish centre-forward was called up to United’s senior squad amid an injury crisis and showed great promise in his first few substitute appearances under Ruben Amorim.

Sutton noted that while Obi still looks ‘a little bit raw’, the 17-year-old appeared ‘explosive’ against more experienced opposition and backed him to improve certain aspects of his game.

Obi has made three first-team appearances so far, two of which came in the Premier League, though he was left on the bench when United faced his former club Arsenal on Sunday.

Chido Obi Praised by Chris Sutton

‘He looks extremely physical’

Sutton, writing for the Daily Mail, praised Obi’s physicality and pointed to his battle with Fulham defender Calvin Bassey in United's FA Cup fifth-round exit:

“There is no doubt that Obi seems a little bit raw, which is normal at 17 with only 73 minutes of first-team action to his name so far, but he looks extremely physical. “The one thing for me at 17 was that I was still developing physically but Obi, anyone who can muscle Calvin Bassey off the ball as he did, you take your hat off too. Physically he does look like he is there and then he also looks explosive. “There are certain elements of his game I am sure he is working hard on, but to go in at Premier League level, at the top level, and be able to cope physically is a big, big deal. He coped very well in that aspect. Now the challenge to him is to refine his skills as much as anything. “He looks fearless to me. That’s what you get from young players because he hasn’t been part of this struggling team.”

Man United have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just 28 times in 34 Premier League games.

The Red Devils have been let down by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s contributions, with the duo managing just five league goals between them.

United are expected to target a new striker this summer, with Ipswich Town star Liam Delap among their options.

Amorim’s side sit 14th in the Premier League with 10 games remaining and are 10 points off eighth place, where they finished last season.

Chido Obi's Man Utd Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 2 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 22

