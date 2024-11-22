Chris Sutton has claimed that Southampton manager Russell Martin is the Premier League manager closest to being sacked ahead of their clash with Liverpool this weekend.

The Saints, who secured their first victory of the campaign against Everton in early November, relieved some of the pressure on Martin’s shoulders. However, Sutton believes a worst-case scenario could be just around the corner for the 38-year-old.

The BBC pundit also mentioned West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui, who is ‘probably not too far behind’, as another candidate amid the Hammers’ poor start to the season:

“It feels to me like Southampton’s Russell Martin is the manager who is closest to the edge at the moment but West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is probably not too far behind him.”

Southampton had dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table before the international break, collecting just four points from their opening 11 games, while their seven goals scored is the lowest tally in the division.

However, the club’s hierarchy may not necessarily shift the blame onto Martin just yet. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the 38-year-old is not in immediate danger of losing his job.

His report suggests there is a belief within the club that ‘perhaps the players have not been good enough’, while Martin is still ‘very highly thought of’ at St Mary’s.

Southampton were one of the most active clubs in the Premier League last summer, bringing in multiple reinforcements to boost their chances of staying in the division.

However, with some of these signings failing to deliver, Ornstein suggests Southampton are already looking ahead to further additions in January.

After 11 games, former Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer leads the scoring charts for the Saints with two goals, while last season’s top scorer, Adam Armstrong, has struggled again in the Premier League, with just one goal to his name.

After their home clash with league leaders Liverpool on Saturday, Southampton will travel to Brighton for their final game of November.

Russell Martin's Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 68 Wins 34 Draws 12 Losses 22 Goals scored 122 Goals conceded 103 Points per match 1.68

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.