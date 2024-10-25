Chris Sutton says ‘there is no way’ Crystal Palace would bring Roy Hodgson back to Selhurst Park, despite Oliver Glasner coming under pressure early in the Premier League season.

The former Celtic striker suggested the pressure ‘will really be on’ the Austrian tactician if the Eagles lose their next game against Tottenham Hotspur but ruled out Hodgson’s return to the helm.

The 77-year-old stepped down from his role at Palace eight months ago after his second stint with the club, managing the Eagles for 38 matches.

Writing for the BBC, Sutton expressed doubt that Hodgson would return to management in south London, though he acknowledged that pressure will only increase on Glasner if Palace again fail to get a positive result against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday:

“There is no way they will bring him back - or that he would go back - but Eagles manager Oliver Glasner is already under pressure and the heat will really be on if they lose this game.”

Glasner’s position at Palace is under mounting scrutiny as his side remain winless in the Premier League, having collected only three points from eight matches.

The Eagles fell to another defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend, marking the first time they have failed to win any of their opening eight games since the 1992/93 season.

The Guardian recently reported that Glasner’s future may be decided by results before the next international break, with Palace’s management willing to give him a chance to turn things around at Selhurst Park.

Since succeeding Hodgson in mid-February, Glasner guided Palace to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League, closing the season on an impressive run with six wins in his last seven matches.

However, the summer transfer window saw Palace lose two key players, Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen, while their new arrivals have yet to yield results in the Premier League.

The Eagles have gone from being one of the most effective attacking teams to struggling in front of goal this season, with just five scored – the fewest in the league.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024) Games 23 Wins 9 Draws 6 Losses 8 Goals scored 40 Goals conceded 26 Points per game 1.43

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.