Former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Wolverhampton Wanderers will pick up their first league win of the season when they take on Crystal Palace this weekend.

Gary O’Neil’s side have struggled for form in the early weeks of the campaign, and they currently sit 19th in the standings with just two points. They have drawn two and lost seven of their opening nine matches this term.

The difficulty of fixtures could be a key reason behind the poor run of results, as they’ve faced Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Arsenal in the opening stretch of games. Now, they’re gearing up for eight games over the next couple of months, all of which are winnable.

Wolves start with a game against Crystal Palace this weekend at Molineux, and Sutton wrote in his predictions for the BBC that he expects them to finally break their losing streak:

“They are winless, but they have been playing pretty well and maybe Matheus Cunha's stoppage-time equaliser for them against Brighton will be the moment they turn their season around. I don't think Wolves will lose this game, but the question is will they win it? “I worry about them conceding goals and Crystal Palace are likely to have a bit more confidence going forward after their win over Tottenham on Sunday, when Eberechi Eze played really well. So, what do I go for here? It is going to be close, but I am going to say Gary O'Neil's side will finally win, and keep a clean sheet too. 1-0 Wolves.”

Last season in the Premier League, Wolves finished 14th in the standings with 13 wins from 38 games. They were 20 points clear of the relegation places as Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United suffered the drop.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves have conceded 25 goals in the Premier League this season and scored 12.

With matches against potential relegation rivals Southampton, Ipswich Town, Everton and Leicester City to come, it’s a crucial period for O'Neil's side to turn their poor start to the season around. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage back in September, so full focus is on the league and maintaining their top flight status.