Chris Sutton says West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui might be the next Premier League manager to be sacked after Manchester United’s decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

The Spanish tactician is now under increasing pressure at the London Stadium after the Hammers’ disappointing 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, with Sutton predicting the 58-year-old could be the next to lose his job in the division.

The loss on Saturday means West Ham have now been beaten in five of their ten league matches this season, collecting just 11 points.

They currently sit 14th in the table ahead of a crucial home game against Everton on Sunday and are only six points above the relegation zone, despite investing heavily in the squad before the new campaign.

Speaking on It’s All Kicking Off, Sutton also mentioned Wolves boss Gary O’Neil as a candidate for early dismissal but concluded that Lopetegui ‘might be the one’ after West Ham’s latest defeat:

“Do you know who I think? And you're going to laugh at me. I was thinking Gary O’Neil, but they've got some winnable games. “I think Lopetegui might be the one. They got another thumping at the weekend at Nottingham Forest, and he's not getting a tune out of the players. “And I know they beat Manchester United, but they are very, very lucky to beat them, very lucky. And something's not right at West Ham. I just wonder whether he'll be the first or the next.”

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Everton game on Sunday could be crucial for Lopetegui’s future at the London Stadium, with West Ham chiefs reportedly already considering possible replacements.

The West Ham hierarchy is said to be concerned not only with recent results but also with the team’s identity, as Lopetegui has struggled to shape his squad after bringing in nine new players during the summer transfer window.

Per GMS sources, former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter are among the names West Ham may consider if they decide on a managerial change.

Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes at the end of last season, signed a two-year contract at the London Stadium, running until June 2026.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 12 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.