Manchester City face newly-promoted Southampton in the Premier League this weekend, and although pundit Chris Sutton predicts the current champions will secure a comfortable victory, he doesn’t believe striker Erling Haaland will be among the goals.

Pep Guardiola’s side have had a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign as they sit second in the standings after eight games. They are yet to lose in the league, but have drawn twice, against Newcastle and Arsenal.

Chris Sutton makes Erling Haaland prediction

The striker hasn’t scored in their last three league games

Saturday’s clash against Southampton presents a huge opportunity for City to claim top spot in the table before Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday. Speaking to the BBC, pundit and former Celtic and Chelsea striker Sutton predicts Guardiola’s side will cruise to a victory, but Haaland’s struggle for goals in the last three league games will rumble on:

“In the Fantasy Premier League community, everyone is talking about triple captaining Erling Haaland, because he has not scored in his past three league games. “I'm saying Haaland will not score this week either, but City will score four and keep a clean sheet for the first time in the Premier League since their opening game of the season. They have to stop conceding eventually, surely. 4-0 City.”

City last faced Southampton in April 2023 when the Manchester club secured a 4-1 triumph at St Mary’s. Haaland was on the scoresheet that day as his brace was backed up by goals from Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Haaland has scored 13 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season

Southampton have struggled following their return to top flight football as they currently sit 19th in the standings, and inside the relegation places. They have conceded 18 goals in eight games so far, and only Wolves have conceded more.

Although he is on a three-game goal scoring drought in the league, Haaland remains top of the golden boot chase with 10 to his name. Only Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo come close to him with six.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 25/10/24)