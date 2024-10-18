Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a difficult start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, and things won’t be getting much easier as they host the current champions Manchester City at Molineux on Sunday, a game the BBC’s Chris Sutton believes the Midlands club will lose quite heavily.

Gary O’Neil’s side are yet to win a league fixture so far this term, and they have picked up just a single point following a draw against Nottingham Forest in August. They are currently rock bottom of the standings on goal difference, with Southampton and Crystal Palace making up the other relegation places.

Sutton Predicts Heavy Defeat for Wolves vs Man City

The pundit says they are not the same side as last year

Sutton, who represented the likes of Celtic, Aston Villa and Chelsea throughout his playing career, shared his predictions for the weekend’s Premier League games while speaking to the BBC:

“Wolves are bottom of the table with one point from their seven games so the last thing Gary O'Neil needs is to take on the champions. O'Neil was pretty scathing about his players' defending after they got walloped 5-3 by Brentford last time out, and I think they might concede a few more goals here. “Wolves won this game last season but, a year on, they are not the same side and I am worried about the number of times they could be carved open. 6-1 City.”

In this fixture at Molineux last season, Wolves recorded an impressive 2-1 victory courtesy of an own goal from Ruben Dias, and a strike from Hwang Hee-chan. However, in the reverse fixture in May, O'Neil's side were heavily beaten 5-1 at the Etihad, and Sutton believes it will be a similar result this time around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves have conceded 21 goals in seven league matches so far this season

Erling Haaland is currently leading the golden boot chase with 10 goals to his name in seven appearances. However, he hasn't scored in the last two against Newcastle United and Fulham, so he will be determined to put that right next time out.

For Wolves, they will hope for a strong performance as they will enter a run of more favourable fixtures after the City clash this weekend. In the coming weeks, they will face the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton.

All stats courtesy of PremierLeague.com (correct as of 18/10/24)