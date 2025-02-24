Chris Sutton enjoyed a successful six-year spell at Celtic between 2000 and 2006, winning eight major honours. This included four Scottish Premier League titles and four Scottish Cups. The Nottingham-born striker also played for the likes of Norwich City, Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers, winning the Premier League title for the latter.

Since retiring in 2012, Sutton has become a mainstream pundit on television. In April 2022, he spoke to FourFourTwo about his perfect XI, made up of his former teammates. In this interview, he revealed that one of his former strike partners at Celtic was the best footballer he played with during his career.

They played with each other at Celtic for four years

Henrik Larsson enjoyed a stellar playing career, plying his trade for the likes of Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United. The Swedish striker spent seven years at Celtic between 1997 and 2004, winning the Scottish league title four times.

During his time at the Hoops, he made 292 appearances, scoring 224 goals and registering 61 assists. He formed a formidable partnership with Sutton between 2000 and 2004 - a duo that nearly led the club to their second-ever European title when they lost to Porto in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup final. In his interview with FourFourTwo, Sutton said:

“The best all-round footballer I ever played with. Henrik [left] could simply do everything, a ruthless goalscorer, outstanding in the air, unselfish, naturally athletic and able to play anywhere. One of my favourite periods in football was playing alongside him at Celtic.”

Celtic's Best Players of All Time

Larsson ranks as one of the club's best players in history