Chris Sutton is one of the best and possibly most underrated English strikers ever and has made a legendary name for himself at several clubs over the years, including the likes of Celtic, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Norwich City.

Having played for so many huge clubs and enjoying so many successful periods means that Sutton played alongside many fantastic players throughout his 16-year playing career. The Celtic icon sat down with The Sun and discussed the best of his colleagues over the years and created his 'ultimate all-time teammates XI', which featured five of his fellow Celtic legends.

In addition to having a heavy Celtic presence, Sutton also showed appreciation to his teammates at Norwich City, Chelsea, and Blackburn Rovers, which led to some very obvious inclusions in his all-time XI, such as Alan Shearer and Marcel Desailly.

Goalkeeper

Tim Flowers

Blackburn Rovers’ Premier League winning campaign in 1994/1995 is one of the best achievements in English football history. Despite Sutton and his strike partner Shearer taking the majority of the plaudits for Rovers’ triumph, Tim Flowers was also a huge part of the team’s success as he regularly kept them in games and produced some wonder-saves.

Despite earning 11 caps for England and going to a couple of major tournaments, Flowers probably wasn’t shown as much appreciation during his playing days, so it is nice to see Sutton give him the credit he deserves.

Defence

Johan Mjallby, Marcel Desailly, Joos Valgaeren