Chris Sutton believes David Moyes is the "inevitable" replacement for Sean Dyche at Everton should he get sacked after a fourth consecutive defeat to start the season.

The Toffees blew a 2-0 lead for a second consecutive week against Aston Villa on Saturday evening, plunging Dyche's side to the bottom of the table with 13 goals conceded in just four games in the Premier League.

Reports emerged before the game that the board at Goodison Park were fully behind him at this stage, regardless of whether he won or lost that game, but links to former boss David Moyes, who has been described as "incredible", continue and while appearing on BBC Radio 5Live, Sutton admitted that it was "inevitable" that his name would continue to be brought up in the coming weeks with the team underperforming.

Fans Have Turned Against Dyche

Sutton believes it's too early to sack him though

A 3-2 defeat to Villa followed a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham and a 3-0 defeat on the opening day to Brighton, with fans worried about team selection, form of key players and the defensive issues being seen week in and week out.

After a fan called into the show, Sutton defended Dyche however and admitted he felt it was "too early" to sack the former Burnley boss despite admitting that some fans had "turned against" him.

"I think he's [Dyche] humble. I think he, you know, he backs himself. "Look, I mean, Everton had been a club who have been in a mess for a number of years. Now. You can't get away from the fact that Rob. But the last couple of games, if you're an Everton fan, you think last season, did they concede the fourth least amount of goals in the Premier League, something like that? "You know, the defensive record was something which Sean Dyche throughout his or certainly through the last seasons has hung his hat on. They are leaking goals for fun. "The goal today [vs Aston Villa], we talked about the quality of that. "But the one, the one constant which we are getting from Everton fans is that there are a lot of them who have turned against Sean Dyche, we can't get away from that fact and David Moyes' name, it's inevitable that that his name keeps coming up. "But I still think it's too early Rob."

Sean Dyche's Everton Record (2023-2024) Matches 66 Wins 23 Draws 16 Losses 28 Goals scored / conceded 82 / 103 Points per match 1.27

Jordan Pickford Could be Axed by Dyche

England star has started the season poorly

After suffering four consecutive defeats to start the season, reports from Alan Nixon suggest that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could be the first major change in the side as Dyche looks to fix things.

Pickford has been the undisputed number one goalkeeper at the club since he joined from Sunderland back in 2017, but has started the season poorly and now faces a battle to keep his shirt.

Everton brought back experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic during the summer to provide cover and competition, and he could be called into the side sooner rather than later to arrest the poor form in the team.

