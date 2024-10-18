Crystal Palace have had a disappointing start to the 2024/25 Premier League season as they occupy one of the three relegation places after seven games, and pundit Chris Sutton predicts more misery ahead of Monday night’s visit to Nottingham Forest.

Palace are yet to win in the league so far this term, and they have picked up just three points with three draws. They lost the remaining four games, and will now be desperate to secure their first league win sooner rather than later.

Chris Sutton predicts another Palace loss

After such a promising start under Oliver Glasner last season, form has certainly dipped in recent times. Palace remain without a win, and former Chelsea, Aston Villa and Celtic striker Sutton believes the torrid run will continue into next week, as he told the BBC:

“Crystal Palace need the win more, that is for sure. You can tell by listening to their manager Oliver Glasner that he knows he needs a positive result quickly, just to get that spark from last season back. “Glasner wants to play this expansive brand of football but results mean a bit of doubt has crept in, and that is really evident from their performances. 1-0 Forest.”

Glasner was appointed by Palace in February this year following a spell in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. He replaced former manager Roy Hodgson, who stepped down from his position that same week following 10 defeats in 17 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Glasner won seven of the 14 Premier League games he managed in the 2023/24 season

Glasner then guided Palace to a 10th placed finish by the end of the season, a significant improvement on the position the Eagles were in at the time he took charge. When Hodgson departed in February, Palace were 15th in the league standings, and were struggling for form.

This season has been a different story for Palace as they sit without a league win. They have picked up draws against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but have suffered defeats against West Ham and Brentford.

Stat courtesy of FootyStats.