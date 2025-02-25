Aston Villa may miss out on the Champions League spots in the coming weeks of the Premier League season, according to Chris Sutton - with the former Villa Park talisman stating that focusing on other competitions will see them remain in eighth place by the end of the current campaign.

It's been a topsy-turvy season in the Premier League for Villa. A lightning start to the campaign saw them lose just once in their first nine games, being in the top four once again as they aimed to replicate their Champions League exploits - but a five-game winless run saw Unai Emery's men drop as far as 12th by early December. Another mini-revival of four wins from seven looked to have turned the tide once again, but they've won just one of their last six since - and their involvement in other competitions may well be playing a part.

Sutton: Villa 'Will Finish Eighth' as Heavy Schedule Takes Toll

The club have a lot on their plate which could see league results suffer

Speaking on the BBC's 'Monday Night Club', Sutton stated that with other competitions on their plate, Villa would struggle to prise themselves higher in the Premier League table - with their focus being elsewhere.

Aston Villa's 2024/25 season statistics - record by competition Competition Games played Wins Draws Losses Premier League 27 11 9 7 FA Cup 2 2 0 0 League Cup 2 1 0 1 Champions League 8 5 1 2

The former Villans striker said:

"Then Aston Villa, my Aston Villa...they've got the FA Cup and the Champions League. They've played a game more. They're going to finish in eighth position on 61 points."

Results such as two draws to Ipswich Town, a draw at home to Crystal Palace, and a loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers could be the difference between Champions League qualification and missing out on European football altogether - and Sutton has predicted them to pick up just 19 more points from their 11 games in the division.

That being said, Villa do have a favourable draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League, and could find themselves just one game away from Wembley if they beat Championship side Cardiff City in the FA Cup fifth round over the weekend. Cup competitions could be their best way at securing Europa League football for next season if their results don't improve in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This is Villa's first Champions League/European Cup campaign since 1982/83 - having won it the season prior.

The club are fighting on three fronts and that should be heralded, especially when you consider the turmoil the club have suffered over the past decade, with 2015/16's relegation from the top-flight and their 13th-placed Championship finish back in the 2016/17 campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-02-25.

