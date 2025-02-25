Rangers have now appointed former player Barry Ferguson as their manager until the end of the season, and Chris Sutton has now discussed the prospect of another manager coming in if the San Francisco 49ers complete a takeover.

Ferguson is widely regarded as one of Rangers' most iconic midfielders, first breaking into the side in 1997. The Scottish midfielder was appointed as captain at a young age, helping the team secure multiple Scottish Premier League titles and cups.

Ferguson played a key role in helping Rangers secure the treble back in 2003, before temporarily moving to England to play in the Premier League. He's now returned to Rangers but in a management capacity, even if it's only until the end of the season.

San Francisco 49ers Could Takeover at Rangers

Chris Sutton has had his say

Reports suggested last week that 49ers Enterprises are part of a consortium in advanced talks to invest in Rangers. Interestingly, just a few days later, Philippe Clement was relieved of his duties following a defeat to St Mirren at the weekend.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club podcast, Sutton has suggested that Rangers have 'gone for the old boys' to take them until the end of the season, with the likes of Ferguson, Neil McCann, and Alan McGregor among the coaching staff. The former striker has also discussed the potential takeover from San Francisco 49ers...

"So they've gone for the old boys to take them on to the end of the season. What is really interesting, though, is this talk about a takeover by the San Francisco 49ers and whether that happens or whatever. But also, who is the next manager going to be to try and take Rangers forward?"

If the 49ers secure a takeover in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see whether they quickly bring in their own manager or wait until the end of the season. The Scottish Premier League side are currently 13 points behind Celtic who sit in first place, which is undoubtedly considered unacceptable by supporters.

