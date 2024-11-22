Chris Sutton says Crystal Palace’s form is becoming ‘pretty desperate’ under Oliver Glasner and has backed Aston Villa to extend their disappointing Premier League run this weekend.

The Eagles have won just once in their 11 league games this season and face an uphill battle for points again as they travel to Villa Park on Saturday.

Sutton, writing for the BBC, has predicted Villa to narrowly edge the contest 2-1 and claimed he cannot see Palace’s ‘desperate form’ improving this week:

“Aston Villa have lost four in a row in all competitions but Crystal Palace have even more cause for concern. “Logic tells me that Villa will come good, because Unai Emery is a superb organiser of teams and we have already seen long spells of them at their best. “Palace, however, need a drastic improvement on their performances this season because they have been pretty flat so far. “Villa need to click again, but they are at home which will help. Palace's form is getting pretty desperate under Oliver Glasner, and I don't see that changing this week.”

Palace sit third from bottom going into the weekend’s action, with their latest 2-1 defeat at Fulham raising further questions about Glasner’s future at Selhurst Park.

The Austrian tactician, who replaced Roy Hodgson in February, made a positive start, guiding Palace to a 10th-place finish in 2023/24 and ending the Premier League campaign with six wins in their last seven games.

However, the summer departure of Michael Olise proved a major blow for Glasner’s frontline, with Palace going from one of the most exciting teams to looking toothless in attack as new signings struggle to compensate for the Frenchman’s exit.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Palace are expected to strengthen their attack in January, having been disappointed with their summer business.

Recent reports suggest that exciting Hammarby winger Bazoumana Toure could be among their targets – the Eagles, alongside Aston Villa and Celtic, are thought to be monitoring the 18-year-old.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024) Games 27 Wins 11 Draws 7 Losses 9 Goals scored 45 Goals conceded 31 Points per game 1.48

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.