Chris Sutton has defended Everton manager Sean Dyche amid mounting criticism, asserting that he deserves credit for last season’s work at Goodison Park.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 show, Sutton emphasised that Dyche managed to secure a higher league position than newly promoted teams such as Brentford and Nottingham Forest, despite their investments in the squad over the past few seasons.

Dyche kept Everton up under difficult circumstances last season, including multiple point deductions and potential takeover talks collapsing.

However, the Merseysiders’ poor start to the 2024/25 campaign has led Dyche’s critics to question his methods again. Everton had a sluggish August, failing to earn any points from the first three Premier League games and conceding 10 goals.

The Toffees currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, and fans are growing concerned about whether the club will avoid a worst-case scenario for a second consecutive season.

Dyche’s only win this term came against League Two side Doncaster in the Carabao Cup, setting up a Round Three clash with Southampton later this month.

Dyche Treated ‘Unfairly’

Did ‘remarkably well’ last season

Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 show, defended Dyche amid mounting pressure on the 53-year-old tactician, suggesting he did ‘remarkably well’ last season given Everton’s difficult circumstances:

“I think you're being, you've been slightly unfair on Sean Dyche. Last season, I thought he did remarkably well with everything which was going on around him. “And you know, you're talking about the clubs which, the three clubs which came up, they weren't very good, they were that poor. “And to some extent, I take your point, but they also finished above Brentford and Nottingham Forest and Nottingham Forest. We know that they've been big spenders, so everything which he had on at that moment in time. “And then you said earlier, you criticise his in-game management, and that's your opinion, but he’s also done a lot of things right at Everton. And when was the last successful Everton manager? Because your club has been in a mess for a number of seasons.”

A recent report from The Sun has fueled further speculation about Dyche’s future at Goodison Park, suggesting that the former Burnley boss could face the sack if John Textor takes over the club.

Textor is reportedly a huge fan of Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira, who led Palmeiras to the Brazilian Serie A title last season, and has identified him as a potential replacement for Dyche.

The American businessman has reportedly played a major role in Oliver Glasner taking charge of Crystal Palace, a club in which Textor holds shares, and could soon influence another managerial change if he were to take over at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche's Everton Record (2023-2024) Matches 66 Wins 23 Draws 16 Losses 27 Goals scored / conceded 80 / 100 Points per match 1.29

Everton Eye Yusuf Yazici

Among the clubs interested

Everton, Bournemouth, and Leicester City are among several clubs interested in signing former Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici, according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux.

The Premier League trio are said to be keen on the 27-year-old, who is yet to find a new club after departing the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of last season.

The attacking midfielder made 27 league appearances for Lille last campaign, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 1,316 minutes of action.

