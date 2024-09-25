Chris Sutton has detailed his concerns for Arsenal's title push as the Gunners aim to overcome an injury and suspension crisis in their aims to win the Premier League by stating that their squad depth is nowhere near the level of Manchester City's.

The Gunners have 11 points from five games, having drawn to Brighton earlier in the season thanks to Declan Rice's red card, whilst their stalemate at City could have been a win if Leandro Trossard wasn't sent off on the stroke of half-time. The Gunners are still only two points behind the reigning champions in the title race, and they have the quality to last the distance if everyone stays fit. But with a number of youngsters featuring on their bench over the past week, it remains to be seen if they will be able to do so - with Sutton lamenting their squad depth in comparison to their title rivals.

Sutton: Arsenal 'Not Overly Attractive' in Squad Depth

The Gunners have had to field teenagers on the bench

Speaking on the BBC's 'Monday Night Club' podcast, Sutton aired his concerns over Arsenal's squad depth - claiming that their handful of youngsters being included on the bench for the previous two games shows that they are nowhere near City when it comes to squad depth and competitiveness. The former Chelsea striker said:

"My concern with Arsenal is looking at their bench in the week [vs Atalanta], and looking at their bench to some extent yesterday [Sunday], whether they actually do have the strength-in-depth within the squad, which City do have. "They had a lot of young players on the bench against Atalanta, and that would be my concern. Of course, they're missing [Martin] Odegaard, who is an enormous loss for them and their playmaker, and I wonder whether that sort of had an effect on them on Thursday night and certainly yesterday [Sunday]. "But it's just about staying in touch with Manchester City, I think, for Arsenal at this moment in time. And they're doing it in a way which isn't overly attractive."

Man City Squad Depth Has Bounds of Experience

Even their youth stars have Premier League nous

It is easy to understand Sutton's concerns. The Gunners had the likes of Jack Porter, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Jimi Gower, Salah Oulad M'Hand, Myles Lewis-Skelly and young prodigy Ethan Nwaneri on their bench against Atalanta in the Champions League.

And, whilst their bench was shortened for the trip to City, that also saw Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri and defender Maldini Kacurri on the bench - with Lewis-Skelly coming on in stoppage time as Arsenal desperately aimed to hold on for a win.

Compare that to City's bench, the most inexperienced player of the lot was James McAtee, who has already had a full season of Premier League experience under his belt following last season's outing at Sheffield United - and it really is night and day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal collected 173 points in their previous two Premier League campaigns.

Arsenal, of course, have their injury problems with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney all being ruled out with injury - and once they come back, fans will be hoping that their problems can subside.

But the Gunners are managing for now and if they can keep their strong league form up despite suspensions and injuries, we could see another great title battle in the Premier League.

