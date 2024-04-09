Highlights Chris Sutton has challenged Graeme Souness' views on Fabio Silva's diving in the Old Firm derby.

Silva's antics have dominated the headlines despite a 3-3 draw at Ibrox; with his contentious dive awarding the Gers a controversial penalty

Rangers are under pressure from Celtic to win the title; but Celtic will likely need to win all of their remaining games to stay in the race.

Rangers forward Fabio Silva has come under criticism for his antics in the Old Firm derby at the weekend after he won the Gers a controversial penalty, and Chris Sutton has gone back and forth with Ibrox legend Graeme Souness on the situation.

Rangers striker Silva produced theatrics throughout the game, largely failing to convince referee John Beaton that he underwent sore treatment; though he did win a contentious penalty early on in the second half after coming under a challenge from Hoops right-back Alistair Johnston. Silva was initially booked and Celtic given a free-kick after his tumble, but Beaton was summoned to the VAR screen and eventually overturned his decision, in which James Tavernier duly dispatched his spot-kick.

Silva has since dominated the headlines despite a pulsating 3-3 draw at Ibrox, with his antics spent on the floor being called out by pundits, fans and others alike. But Sutton continues to take the main stronghold of the debate, and has called Souness out for not being able to 'see through' Silva for the decision which allowed Rangers back into the game and ultimately the title race.

Sutton Calls out Souness Over Rangers Penalty Drama

Chris Sutton won't let the debate around Fabio Silva die down

Posting on Twitter, Sutton didn't hold back in his scathing criticism of Silva and Souness by stating that he couldn't get his head around Souness' rationale.

Sutton posted: "I’m surprised someone who knows the game so well can’t see through a diver... we should be calling it out. Beaton was in a great position and initially books Silva. Walsh re-referees it and thinks it’s clear and obvious... did Walsh see the touch on the ball from Johnston?"

And it wasn't just Twitter where the former Premier League winner had his words to say about Souness; taking his words further in the Daily Record by brandishing Souness' words as nonsense.

He continued: “I have a lot of respect for Graeme as a player, manager and pundit.

“But he is talking utter nonsense to suggest I was trying to somehow influence VAR. It would have been better if Nick Walsh WAS watching Sky Sports – as the officials might have made the right call rather than rewarding cheating.

“I don’t know what he was watching when he called Beaton to the monitor, but it certainly wasn’t the TV coverage. Even in the unlikely event if they were, I’m not sure what kind of power Graeme thinks I wield. Does he think I’m God?! I don’t have that kind of sway unfortunately – give me another few months!

“In seriousness, it wasn’t a Celtic thing or a Rangers thing, I just called that incident as I saw it. If anything I suspect Graeme has the Rangers blinkers on as there is no way he’d think that was a penalty if any other team was involved. And having watched it over and over again, NOTHING has changed my mind about the incident. It is still not a penalty kick.”

How the Scottish Premiership Title Race Looks for Rangers and Celtic

Rangers' late equaliser puts the ball back in their court in terms of the title race, though Celtic can still win the title should they record victories in all of their remaining games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Celtic have won 11 of the last 12 Scottish top-flight titles, with Rangers' 2020-21 campaign being the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record.

Had Rabbi Matondo not scored late on, Celtic would've been able to draw the game at Celtic Park that will take place in the final five games of the season when the league splits - but now they cannot afford a slip-up at all.

The Gers face Dundee and Ross County away before the split, whilst Celtic host St Mirren - and the fixtures after the split will see both teams face Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren, who have all secured their places in the top half of the table. Dundee, Motherwell and Hibs are the other three sides in contention for that elusive sixth-placed spot; but with Celtic having had dreadful records against Hearts and Kilmarnock this season, Rangers are likely to be the favourites for the top spot.

