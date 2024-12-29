Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, for errors likened to those of "under-12s" players.

Onana and Altay Bayindir both conceded near-identical goals in a two-week period - an in-swinging corner that flew directly into the back of the net. First, it was Tottenham's Son Heung-min who pulled off the feat in the end-to-end 4-3 EFL Cup clash while Bayindir was between the sticks. Onana evidently didn't learn from the tape, as Matheus Cunha replicated the goal at the Molineux, and the Cameroonian was labeled "incompetent" for this performance. Sutton has further noted that these amateurish goalkeeping errors are ultimately holding back Ruben Amorim's United.

Sutton Lambasts United Star Onana for Corner Blunders

Both Onana and Bayindir have now both conceded directly from a corner

The 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers has piled even more pressure on Amorim, who has lost some of his smile since first arriving at the club in November. With three losses on the trot in all competitions, the Red Devils have found themselves in 14th in the table, four points away from the top half and a further eight from the top six.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have conceded 17 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) in 2024 - their most ever in a single calendar year in the Premier League.

Sutton, writing for the BBC, believes that the side's shortcomings haven't been helped by schoolboy errors from the man between the sticks. He wrote:

"I am not concerned about Amorim getting the sack but it really does not help when your goalkeeper keeps on conceding goals direct from a corner - that is under-12s stuff." "I remember it happening when I was watching my son play when he was about 15 and he got done off a corner. I told him you would never see it happen to a professional goalkeeper, but it has happened twice in two weeks to Manchester United - first to Altay Bayindir and then Andre Onana. You could not make it up."

Defending on set-pieces is already a concern for the club, but an inability to stop crosses from corners headed directly towards goal is unheard of as a regularity. As the team's first-choice, Onana must look to ensure this does not occur again, while for Amorim, there is an obvious issue with how United are set up to defend on set-pieces and resolving this will be paramount for the former Sporting boss.

