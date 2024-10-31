Chris Sutton has slammed James Tavernier after Rangers' 2-1 loss at Aberdeen, branding his efforts ‘pathetic’ in the build-up to the Dons’ late winner on Wednesday.

After Nicky Devlin’s opener put the intense hosts into the lead at Pittodrie, Aberdeen continued to pile the pressure on Philippe Clement’s side but were wasteful in front of goal.

Rangers managed to level the scores in the second half through Nedim Bajrami’s solo effort, but the hosts, backed by a sell-out crowd, regained the lead 11 minutes later thanks to substitute Shayden Morris’ fine finish.

Speaking on Sky Sports Football after the match, Sutton singled out Tavernier’s involvement in the build-up to Aberdeen’s winner, slamming his ‘pathetic’ efforts:

“It was pathetic from Tavernier, I mean, dear me.”

The 33-year-old was also criticised by Rangers News for a ‘nightmare’ first half, as well as creating chaos that led to Aberdeen’s late winner, and received a 3/10 rating for his efforts on Wednesday night.

The narrow 2-1 win at Pittodrie saw Aberdeen move nine points clear of Rangers after just 10 games, piling further pressure on Clement, who is now believed to be edging closer to the sack at Ibrox.

Having won just 10 of their 17 games in all competitions so far this season, Rangers also crashed out of the Champions League after being beaten over two legs by Dynamo Kyiv.

With defensive woes proving to be costly once again in the 2-1 defeat, there is now a ‘growing feeling’ that Clement’s position is no longer secure.

A nine-point gap from the league leaders has proven to be a damaging blow for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked for being the same distance behind Celtic before being replaced by Michael Beale in November 2022.

Beale's side were seven points adrift when the Englishman was removed from his post last year, and Steven Davis took interim charge before Clement took over at Ibrox in October last year.

Philippe Clement's Rangers Record (2024/25) Games 17 Wins 10 Draws 2 Losses 5 Goals scored 28 Goals conceded 15 Points per game 1.88

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-10-24.