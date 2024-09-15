Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton urged Rangers defender James Tavernier to 'stick his chest out and lead from the front' prior to their clash against Dundee United on Sunday - despite the 'unwarranted' abuse that the Englishman received from fans after their defeat to Celtic earlier in the month.

Rangers fans waited for Tavernier to leave Ibrox after their debrief following the away hammering at Celtic Park, and the captain appeared to exchange heated words with the Govan faithful as they let their feelings known over the hurtful derby day defeat. Rangers have gone three seasons without a top-flight title, and have won just three major honours since their promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in 2016 - which fans seemingly don't think is good enough.

Sutton: Tavernier Abuse 'Unwarranted'

The Rangers skipper has had a tough time in the past two weeks

However, Tavernier's war of words with fans has seen many sympathise with the Light Blues skipper and Sutton was no different, saying that the abuse was 'unwarranted' - before claiming that Tavernier's heart may not be 'in' the Rangers challenge as a result.

List of all-time top defender goalscorers - goals in all competitions Player Goals Ronald Koeman 253 Daniel Passarella 175 Fernando Hierro 163 Laurent Blanc 153 Sergio Ramos 143 James Tavernier 133

Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage ahead of their away trip to Tannadice, in which they won 1-0 to cut the gap between themselves and joint-leaders Celtic and Aberdeen to just five points, the former Hoops hero said:

"He did take abuse, which I thought was really unwarranted. "I think it's a mental game now for him. There was a lot of talk in the summer about him leaving, still even talk about it in the last week - and I just don't know whether he looks to be a player who's heart is really in it at this moment in time. "There may be a number of reasons for that, but the abuse he took last week was unwarranted. What he does have to do [today] vs Dundee United is stick his chest out and lead from the front."

Tavernier Should Not Shoulder Abuse For Rangers Failures

The defender has been a crucial part of their team over the last decade

In Tavernier's defence, he has been the poster boy for Rangers in recent years and any untoward criticism towards the team should not solely be directed at the Englishman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tavernier has entered his 10th season as a Rangers player.

He is one of the highest-scoring defenders in footballing history, and broke the British goalscoring record for a defender back in March to overtake EFL legend and former Scotland international Graham Alexander, with an outstanding 131 goals.

Even for Rangers alone, a tally of 467 games has seen him score 125 goals and register 131 assists in all competitions, which is a superb tally at any level - with 71 goals and 76 assists alone in the Scottish Premiership. There have been a few managers who haven't been up to the task - notably bosses such as Michael Beale, Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty - and so Tavernier shouldn't shoulder the blame for years of unsuccessful trophy hunts.

Related Kris Boyd Claims Rangers Have 'Pressed Self-Destruct Button' Rangers haven't had a great start to the Scottish Premiership season and Kris Boyd has gone in on his old side by saying they've 'fallen off a cliff'

Of course, the Englishman hasn't been perfect with some defensive lapses to boot, but any anger should not fall solely on his shoulders.

Being five points behind Celtic is not an ideal start for the Light Blues, but there is every hope that at least one major trophy can be won this season to ease any unspoken pressure on Philippe Clement despite his success in the Scottish League Cup last season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-09-24.