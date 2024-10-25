Chris Sutton says Wolves are going to prolong their winless run in the Premier League against Brighton on Saturday, predicting the Seagulls will take all three points at the Amex Stadium.

Gary O’Neil’s men are sitting second-bottom of the league after eight games, having picked up just one point, and now the former Celtic striker has backed Brighton to inflict further misery on the West Midlands club.

Last weekend’s loss against Manchester City means Wolves have endured their worst-ever start to a top-flight season, eclipsing the two points won after eight games in the 1983/84 season.

The Molineux club has registered just one victory in their last 18 games, stretching back to March of last season.

Sutton, writing for the BBC, admitted that O’Neil’s men deserved more than a single point this term but opted for a 2-1 Brighton win ahead of Saturday’s match.

“I am really tempted to go for them to get a draw but, although they deserved to get more than one point from their first eight games, they have been inconsistent.” “Wolves have definitely got a goal in them, but I am going with Brighton to take the points.”

Wolves suffered a 2-1 loss at Molineux last weekend, conceding a last-minute header from John Stones, despite a strong defensive display that limited the reigning champions’ chances.

O’Neil was left frustrated with the decision to award the late goal to Man City, despite an on-field VAR check for a foul on goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Speaking after the game, the Wolves tactician suggested that referees on Sunday may have been influenced by subconscious bias towards bigger clubs when reviewing Stones’ late winner.

In the upcoming fixtures, O’Neil’s side will have plenty of opportunities to shake off the late drama at Molineux and pick up their first win of the season.

Following their visit to Brighton on Saturday, Wolves will face Crystal Palace, Southampton, Fulham, and Bournemouth, with three of the fixtures at home.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves Record (2023-24) Games 55 Wins 18 Draws 9 Losses 28 Goals scored 80 Goals conceded 100 Points per game 1.15

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.