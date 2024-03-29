Highlights Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Chris Weidman has sent a word of warning to Conor McGregor ahead of his return to UFC.

Both Weidmen and McGregor have suffered serious leg injuries in their careers, and it's something the Irishman has yet to return from.

Weidman has urged Notorious to be prepared for opponents to attack his legs.

Leg breaks are a very dark and lonely part of the fight game. These elite combat athletes put so much mental and physical preparation into their training camps, that when a severe injury occurs, it can only mean another obstacle to overcome.

Within the past few years, two former UFC champions in Chris Weidman and Conor McGregor have faced this uphill battle. Weidman is about to fight for the second time since his gruesome injury, but for McGregor, he is yet to return to combat.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, four-time UFC champion and ESPN analyst Chris “All-American” Weidman spoke about his road to recovery and what McGregor should expect upon returning to action in the coming months.

Impact of Weidman’s Story

The ‘All-American’ has inspired many fans with his ability to overcome adversity

Though Weidman slayed Anderson Silva, one of the scariest and most skilled champions to ever fight in UFC history, he says that he has felt the most impact of his story from the worst parts of his career. Back at UFC 261, Weidman threw a high-velocity leg kick that cracked on the knee of Uriah Hall. It was a 28-month rehab period back to competition that has inspired many of his fans and supporters.

"A lot of people feel encouraged by me and my story. A lot really with my worst parts of my career, coming back from losses and especially with this. I think probably the worst injury in the history of the sport, the only compound fracture where the bones actually came out of the leg and everything and four surgeries, infections and everything I've been through and to still come back and not give up after something like that, I think is inspiring for a lot of people to see."

Weidman’s Advice to McGregor

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since the injury he suffered back at UFC 264

After returning to full-contact training, Weidman courageously fought the tough UFC veteran Brad Tavares at UFC 292. Tavares, a wiley vet, did not hold back from chopping at Weidman’s legs. Although the former champ was holding his own against Tavares, wobbling him with a well-timed hook, on multiple occasions, the Long Island native was forced to switch stances because of his opponent’s focus on leg attacks.

Related UFC Saudi Arabia Date, Location, and Fight Card The UFC is bringing a stacked card to Saudi Arabia for its first-ever visit to the country.

Now, with a return fight under his belt, Weidman has a better idea of what opponents may aim for in fights. The cerebral warrior gave valuable advice to McGregor, who is foaming at the mouth to return to fighting in 2024.