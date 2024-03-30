Highlights Chris Weidman is not ready to retire despite his brutal injury in 2021, still feeling strong physically and mentally for upcoming fights.

The “r-word” is a word that is the enemy of every high-level athlete, especially those that have achieved the pinnacle of success in their given sport. For Chris Weidman, retirement has crept into his mind because of the brutal compound fracture he suffered back in 2021, but the former champ does not believe that his story ends in the same town where he made his professional debut.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, four-time UFC champion and ESPN analyst Chris “All-American” Weidman previewed his upcoming fight and spoke about if this will be the last time he enters the cage.

Chris Weidman v Bruno Silva

Weidman returns to action against a dangerous striker

Though Weidman is a high-level grappler with many accolades on his mantle to support this claim, what turned him into a star was his knockout of UFC legend Anderson Silva back at UFC 162. While a standup battle is not unfamiliar territory for the “All-American”, he knows that he is levels above Bruno Silva on the floor, and won’t be shy about testing the Brazilian’s ground skills on Saturday.

"He is a tough dude, man. He had had some really good fights in his career. He's gritty. He throws down in the pocket. I see it as a guy who I have to be really cautious of in there, but at the end of the day, I gotta move forward and believe in myself and I think on the feet I could be right in there with him. But, wrestling and jiu-jitsu wise, I think I'm probably on a different level. And so, that would be the goal obviously is to, you know, if I could get him down to the ground, I could really start working and show the level differences."

Weidman: Retiring?

Retirement is inevitable, and the thought has crossed Weidman’s mind

A veteran of 18 UFC fights, Weidman has fought the who’s who of the UFC’s middleweight division for over a decade. He is one of the greatest UFC middleweights of all time, but the 39-year-old veteran does not believe that this weekend’s fight against Silva will be his last, as his body and mind are feeling strong.