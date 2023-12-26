Highlights Chris Wood's remarkable hat-trick secured a 3-1 Premier League win for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe's position as Magpies manager is under pressure after the defeat, with recent negative results adding to the uncertainty.

The result is a setback for Newcastle's hopes of returning to the Champions League, as they currently sit seventh in the league and face potential further drops in the standings.

With Forest recently sacking well-loved managed Steve Cooper, the feel-good feeling has been amiss at the club of late. What's more, new boss Nuno Espírito Santo tasted defeat in his first game, losing 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

With that being the case, Newcastle would have been feeling confident ahead of this game and got off to a good start, opening the scoring after 23 minutes. Alexander Isak both won and then scored the penalty.

However, it's been a season where the Magpies have blown hot and cold. They finished bottom of the group in the Champions League and a defeat away at Luton Town in their fixture prior shows how much they've struggled with injuries of late.

And on this most recent outing, Howe's men unravelled once more – this time losing against Forest at St James' Park on Boxing Day. Playing against his former side, Wood equalised on the stroke of half-time, finishing from close range after good work from Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga.

Chris Wood bags stunning hat-trick vs Newcaslte

He used to play for the Magpies

The Kiwi then deservedly put his team into the lead just eight minutes after the break with a fantastic solo goal. There were shades of Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng as Wood turned Dan Burn inside out before dinking the ball cooly over Martin Dúbravka.

He went on to score a third just seven minutes later as he sprung the offside trap and remained composed in front of goal yet again. As per Opta, this actually made him just the fourth player to score a Premier League hat-trick against a side he has previously played for in the competition. Andy Cole v Newcastle in 1999, Marcus Bent v Blackburn in 2007, and Josh King v Everton in 2021 are the other men to have done so.

Pressure mounts on Eddie Howe

Sacking could be an option amid poor form

This result is far from ideal for Newcastle who will be hoping to return to the Champions League next season but currently sit seventh in the league and could drop even lower by the end of Boxing Day. Worryingly for Howe, it seems his position isn't secure either.

Indeed, as per The Athletic, "there is pressure on Howe to deliver" and recent negative results have only ramped up the need to turn things around swiftly. The former Bournemouth coach is popular among the club's fanbase, but the article makes clear that his position is viewed differently internally by the powers that be at Newcastle than it is on the outside.

Newcastle next play Liverpool away at Anfield in the Premier League. If that game on 1 January ends in defeat, Howe could soon be out of a job.