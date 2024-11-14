Everton are among the sides showing concrete interest in Getafe star Christantus Uche, alongside Leicester City, Real Betis, and Nice, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Uche only moved to Getafe at the beginning of the season, but he's quickly become a key figure for the Spanish side, making 13 appearances in La Liga. The 21-year-old has featured as a midfielder and a forward during his time with the La Liga outfit, but he originally started his career as a defender. It's been a rapid rise for Uche, who was playing in the third-tier of Spanish football last season.

As the Toffees battle to stay in the Premier League, they could be looking to bring in reinforcements in 2025 under potential new owners The Friedkin Group. A January move for Uche could be difficult, while they also face plenty of competition to secure his signature.

Everton Showing Concrete Interest in Uche

Chelsea and Aston Villa have also scouted

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Everton are among the sides to be showing concrete interest in Getafe star Uche. Leicester, Real Betis, and Nice are also keen on the youngster, while Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth have sent scouts to watch the Nigerian in action.

Uche has a release clause of €20m (around £17m) in his contract and only moved to Getafe earlier this year, meaning a January departure is unlikely unless an interested club pays the required fee. Suitors feel that next summer, Uche could be available for under €15m.

Christantus Uche 2024/2025 Stats Stats Output Appearances 12 (1) Goals 1 Shots Per Game 1.4 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Dribbles Per Game 1.4 Fouled Per Game 2.7

Getafe are hoping to keep hold of Uche, but they are aware of a high volume of clubs showing an interest in securing his signature. The Spanish club may consider asking for a loan-back to tie him down for the 2025/2025 season if he were to leave next summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christantus Uche ranks in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons per 90 minutes across Europe's top-five leagues

Related 'I Flopped at Everton - Now I'm Statistically One of the Best Players in my Position' While Everton's current strikers are struggling in front of goal, this ace has scored as many league goals as Mo Salah this season.

Uche's Pace and Physicality His Most Impressive Assets

He's making his mark at a young age

It's understood that Uche's pace and physicality are seen as two of his most impressive assets. The youngster's versatility could also make him an attractive prospect for a host of clubs, considering he's already featured in multiple positions during his short career so far.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of the season while attackers Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison are only on loan, so it wouldn't be a surprise if it was a priority position for Everton to strengthen next summer. Although Getafe would clearly prefer a sale next summer rather than January, it will be interesting to see if an interested party decides to trigger his release clause.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 14/11/2024