Christian Braun became one of the few players in history to win an NCAA title and an NBA title in back-to-back years. He is only in his second year with the Denver Nuggets, yet he's looking to add another championship to his resume.

Braun came into the league as a solid defender with athleticism and proved that is what he is throughout his rookie year. To start his second year, he was put into a larger role after his former teammate, Bruce Brown, signed with the Indiana Pacers in the off-season. He had loftier expectations, knowing that he would be thrust into a larger role.

The Sophomore Slump Has Taken a Toll

After starting the season well, the beginning of the new calendar year was brutal for Braun

Braun started the season great, looking like he was the ideal player to fill the shoes of Brown after his departure. During the first few months of the year, he was shooting well, both from the field and the three-point line. When the new calendar year rolled around, Braun began to struggle.

Christian Braun Stats per portion of year Category October-December January-February March PPG 8.3 5.0 8.0 RPG 3.6 3.3 3.9 APG 1.8 0.8 1.7 FG% 46.5% 37.8% 60.9% 3P% 40.3% 28.0% 47.8%

Sophomore slumps are a real thing, and they are common with players who over-exceeded in their rookie year. Braun played important minutes in his rookie season, including a stellar game three in the NBA Finals.

He put up 15 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, and a steal in only 19 minutes and was the Nuggets' third-best player in that game. He not only helped the Nuggets win the game but did so in a pivotal game three, which shifted the series heavily in favor of the Nuggets.

Games like that showed Braun's true potential as a pure, all-around player. That is exactly the role Brown had when he was on the Nuggets and one they hope Braun will grow into.

The sophomore slump hit him hard starting the new calendar year, but the Nuggets' head coach, Michael Malone, stayed consistent with him. In those starts during January and February, Braun still averaged 18.3 minutes a game, which is only one less than his season average. Malone had the confidence in him to break out of his slump and get back on track.

The fire in Braun's play returned in March when he played incredible minutes off the bench. During March, he scored in double digits five times and was a positive plus-minus in nine games. Although his stats might not stick out on a box score, Braun is great at doing the little things that aren't included in the box score or might not be picked up by the casual fan.

Malone has shown an increase in trust in Braun after his return to form. After a win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Saturday, Malone had this to say about the Nuggets' bench:

"Aside from [Christian Braun] and Reggie [Jackson] off the bench, I don't know who's going to play in the playoffs." -Michael Malone

Malone showed he has trust in Braun and that the second-year pro is a lock to be in their playoff rotation.

The Next Step

Braun needs to stay consistent to make an impact in the playoffs

The playoffs are very dependent on each team's star players and the rest of the starting lineup. What takes a team from a championship contender to winning the title is their bench. Last season, the Nuggets basically had a sixth starter with Brown playing 26.5 minutes a contest in the playoffs. Braun is unlikely to play that much, but they need him to be effective in his minutes every game he plays.

He still struggles with creating his own shots, but in games, he involves himself more on offense, and their bench unit plays better.

Nuggets' record by Braun's shot attempts Category Nuggets' record 1-4 shots 24-8 5-8 shots 22-9 9+ shots 5-6

Braun was drafted by the Nuggets as a defensive-minded wing, and he has lived up to that. What the Nuggets need from him is to stick to his role, while also taking smart shots in the flow of their offense. Their bench unit is built to be heliocentric around Jamal Murray with a supporting cast good at shooting threes and cutting. When the supporting cast starts taking too many shots, the team struggles.

Braun's defense is becoming more consistent, which is a big reason he has gained Malone's trust. When he has at least one steal in games this season, the Nuggets are 20-8. In games where he is at least a plus-five, the Nuggets are 22-1.

The Nuggets will need their bench to perform in order to repeat as NBA champions, and they need Braun to be the glue guy of that unit. When he plays his role to the best of his abilities, the Nuggets win almost every time.