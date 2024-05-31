Highlights Vikings' tackle Christian Darrisaw praises rookie LB Dallas Turner's impressive moves at OTAs.

Turner's agility, speed, length, and versatility will help him at the next level, and Brian Flores should help him thrive.

2024 is being deemed a rebuild year for Minnesota, but if Turner and other rookies can play well, they have a chance to compete for the division.

Minnesota Vikings star left tackle, Christian Darrisaw, shared some positive observations of the team's second first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Dallas Turner, discussing how the Alabama edge rusher was showcasing some impressive moves at OTAs that were better than some former stars of the team.

Danielle Hunter was a member of the Vikings for the past eight seasons before leaving to sign with the Houston Texans on a two-year, $49 million contract. Still, no one likely has more experience going against and witnessing Hunter's game up close than the Minnesota offensive linemen, so if Turner is already reminding them of him, it's a tremendous early sign.

Dallas Turner's Outlook In Minnesota

With Minnesota's coaching, it's hard to imagine how Turner could fail

Operating with Brian Flores as the defensive coordinator, the unit overachieved based on talent in 2023. So when a prospect like Dallas Turner comes along with an excellent first step and incredible length, it's hard not to think that he should be able to thrive with one of the best defensive minds helping him improve his game.

Last season, the Vikings operated with Hunter and D.J. Wonnum as the team's edge rushers and the two combined for 24.5 sacks. Both left in free agency on the open market though, so Minnesota went and signed Jonathan Greenard from Houston and Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins. Those two plus Turner working off of the edge should provide the needed pass-rush spark to continue to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper had some strong praise for Turner going into the draft, saying he may have been the best defensive player in the entire class:

“Dallas Turner, you could argue best defensive player in this draft. He’s got great bend off the edge, tremendous athlete, great physical talent. If he develops that counter move, that secondary move, you will expect 10-15, 10-12 sacks every year."

In addition to his pass rushing upside, Turner is also extremely versatile. His ability to drop into coverage and range around the field is second-to-none and works to Flores' favor as the coach excels on disguised looks and utilizing hybrid abilities out of his outside linebackers.

With a 6'11" wingspan and great explosiveness, trying the Alabama product projects well at the next level, and could work his way up the ranks quickly.

This coming season is a bit of an unknown for the Vikings, but currently, 2024 is being labeled as a rebuilding year. With pieces like T.J. Hockenson expected to miss time, and positions like outside linebacker and quarterback depending on rookies, there is certainly going to be some growing pains. However, the team has pieces in place to compete, so if their young talent is able to produce early; look out for them in the NFC North.

