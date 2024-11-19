Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been slammed by his national media after Denmark drew 0-0 away to Serbia in the Nations League on Monday night.

The Danes managed to finish in second in their Nations League group, despite an onslaught from Serbia as they chased the win. The home side managed 22 shots, keeping Kasper Schmeichel busy in goal. Eriksen captained his side and played the full 90 minutes in the middle of the park, but it wasn't a vintage performance from the United man according to his national media.

Danish outlet B.T gave Eriksen a three out of six rating, while suggesting that he was 'anonymous' with the Serbians flying past him 'again and again'...

"The captain was extremely anonymous and the Serbs flew past him again and again. But then he woke up - and maybe also got his teammates going? Because it was better in the second half, where he made more fine details and was close to a box after 69 minutes."

Tipsbladet gave Eriksen a rating of two, and they were far from complimentary with their summary of his performance.

"The Danish star is usually the link, but when Eriksen, who had the captain's armband in the match, starts to throw the ball over the sideline, it is not good. Eriksen played himself up during the first half and the second half was better for the Manchester United player. However with errors."

Another outlet, Ekstra Bladet, suggested that Eriksen made a 'huge mistake' in the game. The Danes also lost earlier in the international break at home to Spain, where Eriksen featured further up the pitch and was substituted late on.

Eriksen has played a bit-part role during his time at United, but it could be coming to an end with Ruben Amorim arriving through the door. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen is expected to depart at the end of his current contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season. The 32-year-old is reached the latter stages of his career and will be 33 when the 2025/2026 campaign begins.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, described as 'world-class', will now need to show Amorim that he's still capable of playing at the highest level for a side chasing European football.