Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen looks set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

With INEOS arriving earlier this year and United being under the new management of Ruben Amorim, they may be looking to go in a new direction. Over the last few years, the Red Devils have spent significant sums of money on ageing players on high wages, with little to no return on investment.

Eriksen is out of contract in 2025, and at the age of 32 while being on £150k-a-week, he could be set to depart on a free transfer. It will be interesting to see whether United try and get a small fee in the January transfer window, but keeping him around as an option until the summer might make more sense rather than having to replace him in the difficult winter window.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Eriksen is still expected to leave the club when his contract expires in 2025. No negotiations are taking place over a new deal, while Amorim's opinion will also be considered...

"Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are still expected to part ways at the end of the season.No negotiations taking place over new deal, while Rúben Amorim’s opinion will also be considered — but Eriksen’s expected to leave."

Eriksen, who has been described as 'world-class' by former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, has played a bit-part role since he's arrived at Old Trafford. The Danish international has started five Premier League games in the Premier League this season, but with Manuel Ugarte getting up to speed with English football, he could see his game time lessen.

Kobbie Mainoo has also been out injured of late, but when everyone is fully fit, it's unlikely that Eriksen is a regular starter for the Red Devils. United may look to start building around their young talent, such as Mainoo, so having a clearout of some of their stars on hefty wages who are reaching the latter stages of their careers could be a smart idea.