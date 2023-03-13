Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could return to action towards the back end of next month, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eriksen was playing a pivotal role in United's midfield before his injury and with Casemiro now suspended, they could miss the Danish international even more.

Manchester United injury news - Christian Eriksen

United announced in January that Eriksen was going to be facing a lengthy spell on the treatment table, with a return to action expected towards the end of April or early May.

Marcel Sabitzer was brought to the club on loan around the time of Eriksen's injury, with Erik ten Hag explaining that it was a bit of a necessity to bring in another body due to the lack of options in midfield.

With Casemiro receiving his second red card of the season at the weekend, he will now miss Manchester United's next four domestic matches. Eriksen, who is on a £170,000-a-week contract at United, quickly became a fan favourite after settling in at Old Trafford so quickly.

What has Dinnery said about Eriksen?

Dinnery has suggested that there's optimism that Eriksen should still return towards the end of April, giving the 31-year-old a few weeks of action before the end of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm fairly optimistic that they can target a return towards the back end of April. I think that's realistic of where we're at at this moment in time.

"That in theory gives Eriksen maybe around about three weeks of the domestic campaign remaining.

"Of course, all being well, the caveat is always going to be once you step up and go through the protocols and ultimately, how you're integrated into full contact, first-team training and the response to that.

"But, all being well, the back end of next month I think is realistic and we're still very hopeful of that."

How has Eriksen performed this season?

Eriksen's creativity from deep was exceptional for United before his injury. The Danish midfielder managed seven assists in 18 starts, whilst also producing 1.3 key passes per game.

His defensive contribution wasn't great, but it certainly wasn't a major issue whilst playing alongside Casemiro. Eriksen managed under one for interceptions, tackles, possession won and clearances per game in the Premier League.

Casemiro and Eriksen formed a great partnership in midfield, and the latter's performances in the Europa League were particularly impressive, receiving an average Sofascore rating of 7.17.