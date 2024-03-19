Highlights Christian Eriksen speaks out about a lack of game time at Man Utd.

The Danish international has admitted he's unhappy and has spoken to Erik ten Hag.

Competition for places in midfield is intense at Old Trafford, especially due to the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has struggled for game time this season under Erik ten Hag, and he's now admitted that he's spoken to the manager about being unhappy with his situation at Old Trafford.

The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo this campaign has made it difficult for some of United's midfield options to break into the side. The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene unexpectedly, leaving experienced professionals such as Eriksen watching on from the sidelines.

Eriksen 'Unhappy' With Man Utd Situation

The Man Utd Midfielder Breaks Silence

The Danish international has fallen down the pecking order this campaign and has found it difficult to play regularly under ten Hag. Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount arrived in the summer transfer window, while Mainoo has now broken into the senior squad.

Eriksen has now spoken out about his situation, admitting that he's 'unhappy' and has discussed his lack of game time with Dutch tactician ten Hag...

“I’ve had a talk with Erik about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible. He said Kobbie Mainoo is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places. Of course, you can be concerned in the long run because I want to play as much as possible. You don't want to always sit on the bench."

The £170k-a-week earner is currently on international duty with Denmark, and it will be interesting to see whether speaking out is going to have an impact on his playing time or even his future at Old Trafford.