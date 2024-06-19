Highlights Christian Eriksen reportedly wishes to leave Manchester United for regular minutes.

The Dane has interest from Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs.

The £200,000-a-week star has had limited playing time at Old Trafford in recent months.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is ready to quit the club this summer in pursuit of more regular football, according to a report by Football Insider.

The 32-year-old Dane - who is earning £200,000-a-week according to Football Insider - is subject to interest from Saudi Arabian and Turkish clubs, and is unlikely to command a large fee to prise him away from Old Trafford.

The midfielder is aware that he is unlikely to break into Erik ten Hag's starting lineup any time soon ahead of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, and hopes to put in a strong performance in the Euros with Denmark to further allude himself to potential suitors.

Eriksen made 28 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season, starting 14 and scoring once, and recently scored Denmark's first goal of Euro 2024 against Slovenia.

Eriksen Wants Out at Old Trafford

The Denmark midfielder wants regular minutes

Eriksen has some choice destinations should he make good on his wish to leave Manchester United this summer, with Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs all holding interest.

The former Tottenham star primarily lined up alongside Mainoo, Casemiro or Scott McTominay in central midfield at Old Trafford – with Fernandes the undisputed first choice in a more attacking role, leaving Eriksen frustrated over a lack of minutes.

He has made 72 total appearances since joining United, notching three goals and 13 assists, but has seen his role diminish over the course of last season with the continued form of Fernandes and the emergence of Mainoo.

Eriksen has earned 131 caps for Denmark and will feature for his country in the group-stage clash against England on Thursday (20 June).

This news comes amidst that of United deciding to keep Erik ten Hag on as manager for the 2024-25 campaign, after completing an end-of-season review and listening to backlash, over his seemingly-pending sacking, from the fans.

The Red Devils will play Europa League football next term after beating Man City in the FA Cup final last month.

United Step up Joshua Zirkzee Interest

Ten Hag wants a new striker at Old Trafford

David Ornstein confirmed on Tuesday that United have advanced interest in the Bologna striker and are in contact with the Dutchman's agent over a move.

The 23-year-old is available at £34m due to a release clause, and while AC Milan are viewed as the favourites to sign the Netherlands international - who is currently with his nation at the Euros - there are some issues in terms over the demands of his agent Kia Joorabchian.

However, according to journalist Nick Semeraro the talks between Joorabchian and United have been positive and the super agent could be willing to offer the Old Trafford outfit a discount on the commissions he has been asking for.

