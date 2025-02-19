Thousands of Formula 1 fans let Red Bull team principal Christian Horner know exactly how they felt about him at the 02 Arena in London on Tuesday night. The Greenwich venue played host to the F1 75 launch event - an occasion designed to celebrate the 2025 season - which will be the sport's 75th overall campaign.

All 20 drivers were in attendance as every constructor revealed their liveries for the upcoming season. While most teams received a warm welcome, Red Bull weren't so lucky - and Horner received the most brutal reaction of them all.

The 51-year-old has led Red Bull's F1 team since 2005, winning six Constructors' Championships between 2010 and 2023, with Max Verstappen winning the last four Drivers' Championships. That success hasn't translated to popularity, though, as Horner was reminded in the English capital.

Before even taking to the stage, Horner found himself as the punchline to one of host Jack Whitehall's jokes as he referred to the Red Bull boss as "Geri Halliwell's plus one". Horner married the Spice Girl in 2015.