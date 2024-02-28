Highlights Christian Horner has been cleared of allegations and will remain at Red Bull for the 2024 season.

Red Bull's parent company have today released a statement saying the case has been closed against Horner.

The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this weekend in Bahrain.

Christian Horner will continue in his role at Red Bull heading into the 2024 Formula 1 season after it was confirmed that allegations made against him have been dismissed following an investigation.

Red Bull's parent company GmbH have today put out a statement regarding Christian Horner, which reads: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Horner had publicly spoken out about the allegations earlier this month

He denied any wrongdoing and has now been cleared

Shortly after the allegations were made, Horner spoke out about the situation, addressing them, but also denying any wrongdoing in the process.

"It's business as usual. Obviously, I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me, but of course, I'll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future. I can't comment on what that process consists (of). I'm confident obviously in the process and working with the process and deny absolutely any allegations being made. I just continue to work within that process until it's concluded."

An F1 insider initially revealed that the general belief was that Horner wouldn't survive the investigation, but he's all in the clear and now that he's been officially cleared, the Red Bull principal can move on and put the entire ordeal behind him, having had to deal with it ever since the allegations first surfaced earlier this month.

Horner was accused of behaving in a 'coercive' and 'controlling' manner

He was accused by an unnamed female employee

The racing world was rocked earlier this month when it was announced that Red Bull were looking into allegations aimed at Horner, the principal of their racing team. He's been in charge of Red Bull for almost two decades now, first joining back in 2005, and has since led the group to 13 world titles.

An unnamed female employee at Red Bull accused him of behaving in a 'coercive' and 'controlling' manner towards her, sparking the investigations, but the case has now been closed, and he will remain in charge of the team for the foreseeable future. It will be business as usual now for Horner, and he'll be in the paddock on Thursday ahead of the opening race of the season on Saturday.