Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said F1 looked 'amateurish' over the course of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend at different times, thanks to track limits.

Red Bull dominated the weekend once again with Max Verstappen winning the Sprint on Saturday and then the Grand Prix on Sunday here at the Red Bull Ring, whilst Sergio Perez finished inside the top three with a second and then a third respectively.

Indeed, it was a very strong weekend all round from the Bulls but Horner could not hide his frustrations at something away from his team - track limits.

F1 looked 'amateurish' over track limits

A host of warnings and penalties were handed out over the weekend thanks to track limits infringements - something that Horner took exception to:

"I think it made us as a sport look a little bit amateurish with so many infringements," he said.

"The problem is, it's very difficult for the drivers to see they can't see the white line from the car. So you're just purely doing it on feel, and the circuit invites you to go there.

"So I think that it is something that needs to be looked at for next year to perhaps add more of a deterrent for the drivers to be drawn onto that part of the circuit."

Track limits grab the headlines in Austria

Horner certainly wasn't the only person to express his dismay at the track limits over the course of the weekend, with the drivers growing frustrated and annoyed by some of the more marginal rulings.

Ultimately, it is hardly a new phenomenon at this particular track to see the issue rear its head, with a number of fast corners and wide run-off areas that the drivers want to take advantage of as they look for every tenth on a circuit that is particularly short.

It remains to be seen what can be done for next year's race, then, but one issue has to be that any solution needs to suit other series, like MotoGP, that also race here.

The FIA has said that they will renew their recommendation to the circuit that it adds a gravel trap at the exit of turns 9 and 10 - where many of the infringements happened.

Indeed, the sport's governing body is clearly aware of the issue and has raised it in the past, so potentially this weekend's action will help prove a catalyst for the solution they have pushed for.