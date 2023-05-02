Christian Horner has given an answer over whether Red Bull will be looking to use team orders at the start of this season.

The team from Milton Keynes has got off to a flyer in 2023 with them winning all four grands prix on offer, and the first Sprint race of the year as well.

Sergio Perez was the dominant force in Azerbaijan, as he won both races over the weekend, and the Mexican lies just six points off of Max Verstappen in the Drivers' standings.

Of course, it's early days in the season and other teams might be able to close up to Red Bull and get into the championship fight, but right now the very safe money appears to be on the team taking both championships again this season, and the hope has to be that Perez can keep Verstappen honest for the entirety of the campaign.

If we can get a 2016-style epic battle between two team-mates that will certainly be welcome, and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has boosted hopes that that could be the case with him saying that his two drivers are currently free to race one another:

“At moment it's the two of them,” said Horner to the media in Baku after the grand prix.

“There's a slight gap between us and the rest of the field, but there are 19 more races to go and five sprint races.

“There's a huge amount of racing and a whole variance of different circuits to go through, so it could ebb and flow between the two of them.

“Reliability will be a key factor and what we're more focused on as well at the moment is building a buffer with both of the drivers because when we get back to Europe, I'm sure there's going to be sizeable upgrades [from the other teams.]

“They both want to win and I think that it's down to what they do on the track. They were free to race today they've been free all year so far.

"Until the team's interests become bigger than the drivers' interests [they are free to race.]"

Neutral fans will surely be pleased about this as we hope for a title fight in 2023.

Right now, no other team is placed to take the championship battle to Red Bull, and so hopefully the team can provide an in-house fight that will endure until that changes.