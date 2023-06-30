Christian Horner has responded to Lewis Hamilton's suggestion that F1 and the FIA should change the rules so that teams can only start working on their car for the year after the current campaign at a certain date.

Speaking ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton voiced his opinion that a rule should come in that teams can only start working on their cars for the following season from a fixed date during the current season - as a way of trying to halt a runaway dominant team.

Indeed, he suggested that Red Bull, given their advantage this season, can already start working on their 2024 car and likely have a jump on those behind them who are still fighting among themselves for positions in the standings and for prize money.

It creates a snowball effect that leads to years of dominance by one team - as Hamilton's Mercedes outfit, and others like Ferrari in the past, will attest to.

Lewis Hamilton calls for F1 rule change

Hamilton said, then, that preventing early starts on plans for new cars would help bring dominant eras to an end:

"I think ultimately it's likely that by the end of the year [Mercedes] will probably catch Red Bull, but that's only because they're probably already focusing on next year's car because they're so far ahead.

"They don't have to make any changes to this year's car as they're so far ahead. I think the FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing on the next year's car. So August 1, that's when everybody can start so then no one can get an advantage on the next year, cause that sucks."

Christian Horner responds to Lewis Hamilton's F1 rule change idea

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was asked about those comments and the suggestion from the seven-time champ, then, and had this to say:

"He's obviously talking from personal experience.

"I think it would be an incredibly hard thing to police. You know, how on Earth do you say right, first of all, 'go.' How do you prevent people thinking about or working on next year's cars?

"I think we have a handicap system in Formula One through the reduction of windtunnel time. Franz [Tost, AlphaTauri team boss] has almost double the amount of time that we have. So that is a significant handicap.

"And I think that Aston Martin will start to feel that as it is reset at the midpoint of the year. And for us, we have to pick and choose very, very sparingly what we are going to commit to putting through the windtunnel. So it will have an effect and that system didn't exist years ago. So we will see that playing [a part].

"And I think the most important thing that the history of Formula One demonstrates is stability and not messing with the regulations will always create convergence.

"And I think it's just a matter of time before you can see that convergence is already starting to happen. I think by the time we get to the end of 2025, probably all the teams will be very converged and then we screw it all up and go again in 2026."