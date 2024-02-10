Highlights Red Bull boss Christian Horner is facing serious allegations of 'inappropriate and controlling' behaviour, which may jeopardise his position with the team.

Horner has strongly denied the accusations, but is currently under an internal investigation, with the company taking the allegations 'extremely seriously.'

The outcome of the investigation is uncertain, and the issue may overlap with the start of the new F1 season, potentially impacting Horner's role and the future of the team.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner faces allegations of ‘inappropriate and controlling’ behaviour, which F1 sources expect he will not survive, as per a new report from BBC Sport.

Horner has headed up the team since it was first formed nearly 20 years ago, making him the sport’s longest-standing team principal. He has led the team to consistent victory during the past two decades, having won 13 F1 world championships in the last 19 years. Last season was particularly successful for his team, achieving a record-breaking 21 victories in 22 races. He was also made a CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours List for his services to motorsport.

Christian Horner accusations

However, more recently he has been accused of ‘inappropriate and controlling behaviour’ by a female colleague. The details of the claims have not yet been revealed by Red Bull, but Horner himself has come out publicly after the reports emerged, saying: “I completely deny these claims.” He will now wait to eagerly clear his name.

The Red Bull chief is currently at the centre of an internal investigation, and was interrogated by an external lawyer in central London on Friday, in an internal hearing regarding the allegations. Parent company Red Bull GmbH later came out on Monday, saying that they are taking the accusations ‘extremely seriously,’ adding that the investigation will be completed ‘as soon as practically possible.’

An F1 source has since claimed that this matter may not be resolved hurriedly, saying: “This is not a trial, and we are not going to have an answer and an outcome by the end of the day. This is not something that is going to be rectified that quickly. People are expecting this to be over before the start of the F1 season, but that just isn’t going to happen."

Horner has not yet been suspended by the company, continuing his duties at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes office even after the news of the investigation surfaced.

What next for Red BUll & Christian Horner

Given the investigation is reportedly nowhere near completion, and the nature of the investigation being sensitive and complex, it is expected that the issue will awkwardly overlap with the beginning of the new F1 season, with the first practice sessions for the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place on the 29th of February.

The future of his role is at stake, with F1 sources not hopeful that he will survive in the role at Red Bull, as reported by BBC Sport. Although, the same sources do not believe he will resign. If he resigns or is sacked, it is expected that he will be replaced by an executive from the Austrian side of Red Bull. Others believe that he may remain in his current role, but with his influence and power in the sport drastically diminished.

The team’s designer Adrian Newey, who works closely with Horner, may be prompted to leave if the allegations against him are upheld, putting the future of the team at risk.