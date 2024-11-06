Christian Horner’s astonishing Red Bull salary confirms he is the highest-paid team principal in Formula 1, and it's by some margin. In fact, he even earns more than over half of the current drivers on the grid in 2024, as the 10 highest-paid drivers this season was revealed earlier in the week, and he'd actually find himself on the list!

Findings from The Times show that Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, received an 11% pay rise in 2023, increasing his salary to £8.92 million. Horner, 50, was paid £8.04 million in 2022, but his team's impressive success saw their turnover rise by 16%, making way for the Brit’s pay rise. Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ head honcho, meanwhile, received a smaller, but still significant salary, at £6 million.

Although Wolff’s base salary is smaller than Horner's, it must be noted that he also owns a third of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd, adding to his total income. The Austrian was classified as a billionaire for the first time in April 2023 by Forbes.

10 highest-paid F1 drivers (2024) Position Driver Team Salary 10. Daniel Ricciardo Viva Cash App RB $7 million 9. Valtteri Bottas Stake $10 million 8. Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari $12 million 7. Sergio Perez Red Bull $14 million T5. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $18 million T5. George Russell Mercedes $18 million 4 Lando Norris McLaren $20 million 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari $34 million 2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes $45 million 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull $55 million

Red Bull's Dominance Aids Christian Horner's Pay Rise

Max Verstappen's three Drivers' Championship wins have been huge for the team