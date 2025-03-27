Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend, two Formula One drivers have officially swapped teams.

After a torrid start to the 2025 season, Liam Lawson has been dismissed from the Red Bull senior team, and will return to the Racing Bulls team, essentially the Red Bull 'B' team. Yuki Tsunoda, after an impressive start to the season, will head in the other direction, and will suit up as Max Verstappen's new teammate for his home race around the twisty and technical Suzuka circuit.

Liam Lawson & Yuki Tsunoda's 2025 results (as of 27/03/25) Round Grand Prix Liam Lawson Yuki Tsunoda 1. Australian Grand Prix DNF 12th 2. Chinese Grand Prix 16th 19th

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has cited a 'duty of care' in regard to the decision to make the switch, despite the fact Verstappen was reportedly not happy about the plan to switch drivers, claiming the car is just not good enough to compete with rivals Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren.

The decision was taken formally in a meeting at the start of this week, although sources claimed Lawson left the Shanghai International Circuit last Sunday generally aware of what was coming. Lawson himself potentially foreshadowed what was coming when he stated 'I don't really have time' on the Saturday of the Chinese GP weekend.