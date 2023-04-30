Christian Horner has warned George Russell that Max Verstappen will log their clash in the Azerbaijan Sprint mentally and remember it for some time to come.

The first Sprint of the season took place on Saturday afternoon here in Baku, and in many respects it was a pretty tepid affair with very little action to really get stuck into.

However, the one big storyline to come from it was certainly all kinds of intriguing and exciting, with Russell and Verstappen fighting tooth and nail for position in the opening stages of the race.

Verstappen took umbrage with the way Russell drove, whilst the Briton maintained he did nothing wrong except compete hard but fair, and the two had a pointed conversation after the race with Max labelling George a 'd***head.'

Clearly, Max was furming with the incident that left his Red Bull with a hole in its left sidepod and also warned Russell that next time they come wheel-to-wheel he will be looking to replicate the perceived harsh treatment he felt he had received.

Doubling down on that warning, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggested to Sky Sports F1 that Verstappen will keep what happened in Baku on Saturday in his mind for some time to come:

"He was understandably annoyed with that - I think he voiced his opinion to George, and it was probably a good idea he left his crash helmet on.

"He's a competitive driver, and when you get damage to your car, and it affects your race. I'd be disappointed if he was happy with it.

"[Max] is like a elephant, he'll remember and bank that for a while. He did a great job at the restart, and managed to pass George and then was able to hang onto Charles [Leclerc,] but the tyres would overheat and with the damage he had, a balance shift was created.

"We could hear from Milton Keynes the balance shift in the car, and it was obviously a pretty big handicap for him to manage."

Time will have to tell as to what happens when the two next lock horns on track, but it may not be today in Azerbaijan that we see a renewal of the pair's battle.

Verstappen lines up on the grid on the front row in second place for the Grand Prix whilst Russell is down in P11, and so it might have to be another weekend that Max has to carry his memory into.