The Jacksonville Jaguars not only lost the game to the Cincinnati Bengals as heavy favorites on Monday night, they were ravaged by the injury bug as well.

Their franchise QB, Trevor Lawrence, is likely to be a game-time decision for their Week 14 battle with the Cleveland Browns with a high-ankle sprain. Left tackle Walker Little, whose misstep largely caused Lawrence's injury, is reportedly likely to be out with a hamstring issue.

However, the most significant injury to the roster was to wide receiver Christian Kirk, who left the game in the first half with a core injury and did not return. While the severity of the injury remains to be seen, it must be at least semi-serious considering the Jaguars put the veteran on injured reserve on Friday, meaning that he will be out for at least four weeks with the ailment.

With the Jaguars' playoff spot not nearly as safe as it was before Monday's loss to the Bengals, they will be playing meaningful games the rest of the way. Kirk's absence leaves a massive hole in the team's passing attack, however, so how can the team go about plugging it?

Christian Kirk was crucial to the success of Jacksonville's passing attack

Jags wideout was on pace for career-high 1,115 receiving yards

It didn't take long for Christian Kirk to go down on Monday night. In fact, he suffered his core injury on Jacksonville's very first offensive play of the game, a 26-yard reception for Kirk at the end of which he could not get himself up off the grass. He would not return.

The loss of Kirk, who has been Jacksonville's best wideout this season, cannot be understated for an offense that is top 10 in passing yards per game this year. Kirk leads Jacksonville's receiver room in basically every single important category, including receptions, yards, yards per catch, target share, and targets.

It's clear that he had become Lawrence's go-to guy. But now with both Kirk and possibly Lawrence out, the Jaguars will need to change gears if they want to continue their run to a second-straight division crown.

Stat Christian Kirk JAX WR Rank Receptions 57 1st Receiving Yards 787 1st Yards/Reception 13.8 1st Yards After Catch 247 1st Targets 85 1st Target Share 20.8 1st 10+ Yard Receptions 29 1st

Kirk brings a lot of things to the table for the Jaguars. He's got speed, but he's not really a deep threat, instead serving more as a guy who dominates in the intermediate routes. He's a great route runner who possesses sticky hands, which is likely why Lawrence went to him so often. Jacksonville will certainly miss having a possession receiver with the quick twitch abilities of Kirk, but they will need to find a workaround.

Jacksonville still has a lot of receiving talent on the roster

Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram can be major contributors

Losing their number one receiver was always going to be a rather large hindrance for head coach Doug Pederson's offense, but it's not like they don't have the horses to make up for it. Kirk was Lawrence's top weapon, but he hasn't been the only one.

Calvin Ridley has been having a true renaissance after sitting out the entire 2022 season. He has been a great deep threat for the Jags this year, catching 14 passes of 20+ yards to lead the team so far. While Ridley has been very good, he has been very inconsistent as well.

He has posted 80+ yards in five games, but he was unable to gain more than 40 yards in any of the other seven games. In fact, he's put up fewer than 30 yards in three games this year. In 2020, when he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons, Ridley proved that he was capable of carrying the load as a reliable number one receiver. That's exactly the type of display the Jaguars will need from him down the stretch here.

While Ridley is bombing downfield, Zay Jones can step in and help make up for Kirk's absence in the short and intermediate area. A 4.45 40-yard dash guy, Jones has the speed to challenge teams downfield, which is why he has so much success with soft coverage underneath. Expect the seven-year veteran to eat up most of the snaps made available by Kirk's injury.

Jacksonville's tight end, Evan Engram, is basically another wide receiver, and he's also a great weapon in the middle of the field. Engram has seen a ton of work this year, leading the offense in receptions and targets. Lawrence, or backup C.J. Beathard if he's pressed into action, are likely to rely heavily on Engram to move the chains, as Kirk had been leading the team with 34 first-down catches.

How the Jaguars can adapt without Kirk in the lineup

The offense will need to focus more on tight ends and running backs in the passing game

Clearly, Pederson and company are going to have to make some changes to their offensive scheme with their number one wideout on the shelf. There are a couple of ways that they can go about doing this.

First, and perhaps most obvious, is that they will have to start being more efficient in the running game. They certainly have a capable runner in Travis Etienne, but the dynamic back has managed just 3.8 yards a carry so far this year. The team has to figure out how to get the ball moving on the ground, because they have tried: Etienne is third in the NFL with 205 carries this season.

The team should spend time coming up with some fresh run schemes that allow for the speedy Etienne to get into space with the ball and make guys miss, as he's done all season with his league-leading 23 broken tackles. He has had by far the most success running off left end (5.6 yards per carry) and left tackle (4.8). They need to stop banging their head on the wall in the interior of the line and dedicate more of Etienne's touches to outside zone runs, where they can take advantage of Etienne's elite vision, speed, and cutback ability.

Rushing Direction Carries Etienne Yards/Carry Left End 35 5.6 Left Tackle 18 4.8 Left Guard 19 4.1 Middle Left 22 2.7 Middle Right 22 1.8 Right Guard 29 3.1 Right Tackle 13 4.0 Right End 44 3.3

Apart from that, the Jaguars will need to get a consistent tune out of Calvin Ridley. With Kirk out, the Jags can't afford to have the embattled wideout producing sub-40-yard games as often as he has this year. A good way to keep him mentally sharp is to run plays designed for him to get easy grabs in the first quarter, so he can find a rhythm and get locked in early. Moving him around the formation so the defense can't key in on him would also help Ridley stay involved.

Lawrence will also have to start looking for Evan Engram in more crucial spots on third down and in the red zone, where he has been criminally underused this season. Etienne is great catching the ball out of the backfield as well, so running him out on more wheel routes and screens is another way to manufacture easy yardage when Lawrence can identify mismatches.

Pederson, Lawrence, and the Jaguars have the tools to stay afloat without Kirk in the mix, they just have to make sure they deploy and utilize them in the right way—or else they might start feeling a mustachioed backup quarterback and his Indianapolis Colts breathing down their neck in the AFC South.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.