The Jacksonville Jaguars are teetering.

Once the owners of a 99% chance of making the postseason, the Jags now possess only a 78% likelihood of getting in. It's better than nothing, but the residents of Duval County certainly imagined their sights would be on who Jacksonville is hosting in a potential playoff game at this point, rather than crossing their fingers and hoping they don't screw things up.

Luckily, a reinforcement is on the way. Christian Kirk, whose 21-day window to return from injured reserve was opened on Wednesday, could be the guardian angel of Jacksonville's 2023 campaign. This season, the Jags have gone 8-3 when Kirk finishes the game and just 1-4 since he went down, illustrating just how crucial the diminutive wideout is to Jacksonville's success.

Kirk potentially being available again in 2023 is "surreal"

Multiple core muscle injuries have hampered him throughout the year

When speaking to reporters following Wednesday's practice, Kirk went into detail about his injuries. He mentioned playing through a tear in his right abdominal since Week 6 before tearing his left adductor "off the bone" on the Jaguars' first offensive snap in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals

The six-year veteran, who signed a four-year, $72-million contract with the Jags as a free agent in 2022, chalked his IR stint up to the natural progression of playing through an injury, and seemed to indicate his recovery may be ahead of his own estimation.

I had been running on an injured groin for a while... the day that it went, it was time for it to go. The fact that I'm standing here in front of you guys today, in cleats, being able to go out on the practice field, is still kinda surreal to me... doing everything that I can to get back as fast as I can.

The Jaguars have been awful without Kirk

His injury has plagued Jacksonville's offense and record

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's own injury issues have undoubtedly played a role in Jacksonville's futility sans Kirk, but the impact the latter has on the Jaguars' offense is immense. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared data accumulated by NFL research showing how Jacksonville's total offensive output, and Lawrence's level of play, have fallen off significantly when Kirk is not on the field.

Trevor Lawrence Loves Throwing To Christian Kirk Jaguars Offensive Splits Points Per Game League Rank Yards Per Game League Rank Record Weeks 1-13 (with Kirk) 23.8 9th 346.8 12th 8-4 Weeks 14-17 (without Kirk) 18.0 28th 312.0 21st 1-3 Trevor Lawrence Splits Completion % TD INT Passer Rating Record Weeks 1-13 (with Kirk) 67.9% 14 7 94.4 8-4 Weeks 14-16* (without Kirk) 57.4% 5 5 71.5 0-3

*Lawrence did not play in Week 17

Again, those numbers do not provide the necessary context of Lawrence's own ailments, but the point is clear: Jacksonville is a much better football team with Kirk on the field. The lone Jags' victory without him in the lineup came in Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers, owners of the NFL's worst record (2-14).

Kirk's absence also has a knock-on effect for the rest of the receiving corps. While tight end Evan Engram has been soaking up some of his work underneath admirably, Jacksonville's supposed No. 1 wideout, Calvin Ridley, has had his worst stretch of the season without Kirk there to take some of the attention away.

In the five games since Kirk got hurt, Ridley is putting up a paltry 49.4 yards per game on a 46 percent catch rate. In games 1-11, with Kirk there to poke and prod defenses all over the field, Ridley was free to roam and make big plays with less coverage devoted to him, putting up 60.3 yards a game and a 61.8 catch rate.

With Kirk, the Jaguars can still accomplish their goals

A home playoff game is easily accessible; what follows is unpredictable

A Week 18 meeting with the Tennessee Titans is all that stands between Jacksonville and back-to-back division titles. But the Titans are pesky. Ask the Miami Dolphins, who would have clinched the AFC East already if not for giving up a 14-point lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation to Will Levis and Co. on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

The Jags, battered and bruised, could miss the playoffs entirely with what would be a fifth loss in six games to end the season. Despite that reality, Jacksonville—just as easily, mind you—could beat Tennessee to secure the AFC's No. 4 seed and a Super Wild Card Weekend date with the Cleveland Browns.

The Jags lost to the Browns 31-27 in Week 14, six days after Kirk suffered his torn adductor and Lawrence sprained his ankle. If the Jaguars could hang around during what was an afternoon of poor weather in Cleveland, who's to say they can't beat them with a healthier Lawrence, Kirk back in action, and home field advantage?

Once you're in, anything can happen. Jacksonville's season is on the verge of crashing; Kirk's return may be the lifeline.

