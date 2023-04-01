Christian McCaffrey’s workout routine has made him the subject of some serious ridicule from fans on social media.

If there is one thing that coaches across all sports can appreciate, it’s versatility, the ability to be able to play in a multitude of positions, and especially in the sport of American Football, keep the opposition guessing as to what your next move is going to be.

And when it comes to versatility, there is arguably no better man in the NFL than San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. This year he managed to record 1,139 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground during the regular season, whilst also adding another 741 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air, and it was that ability that made the 49ers go out and trade for him midway through this season to try and give their already impressive offense another dimension.

And he has provided fans with just a little glimpse of how he’s able to get himself in shape to cause such problems in both the running and the passing game when he posted a video of himself going through some offseason workouts.

Christian McCaffrey made to sweat by his trainers

In a video posted on Instagram by Kula Sports Performance in his home state of Colorado, we can see him going through a number of drills, focusing predominantly on his legs (which given that he’s a running back, you kind of would expect to see).

The video was then relayed onto Twitter by the NFL’s official Twitter account for a much wider audience to see.

Video: Christian McCaffrey gets ready for the 2023 NFL season during workout:

However when they did, it opened up McCaffrey to some praise, but also some criticism from fans, some of whom seemed rather amused with what they were seeing on screen:

Be careful who you’re mocking

We must admit, some of the exercise did look kind of weird, but we’re not going to go as far as pointing it out on social media for him to see, because we know better.

And we know that these fans aren’t going to be laughing when McCaffrey inevitably ends up running through and around their team during the upcoming season, more than likely multiple times as well, so we’re just going to keep quiet beyond this and hope that he doesn’t do too much damage going forward.