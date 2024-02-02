Highlights The NFL has devalued running backs due to the rise of the passing game and the increasing emphasis on offensive line and scheme.

Recent Super Bowl-winning teams have had unimpressive running backs, suggesting that the position is not essential for playoff success.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the chance to challenge this narrative and prove that elite running backs can elevate teams and win games.

In its earliest years, the NFL was a league run by halfbacks. Before the rise of the air raid offense or five wide personnel, football was a game played on the ground. What started as the T-formation gradually led to a revolution, giving way to the game as we know it today.

In 2024, running backs have taken a backseat not only to quarterbacks but other skill positions as well. The widespread belief is the modern NFL doesn’t require high-level running back play to win championships.

We have already seen elite RBs like Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dalvin Cook struggle to prove their worth, which could have a negative impact on the market for impending free agents like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the chance to change that after leading his team to Super Bowl 58 following an NFC Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions.

The fall of the running back

The league has begun to devalue the leaders of the ground game

The demise of dominant running backs like Henry involves a lot of moving parts. Firstly, football is a zero-sum game. For every player or position that gets a larger role, there is another whose role gets smaller.

As teams became better suited to drop back 40+ times a game, the need for a strong running back diminished. There were fewer touches to give to running backs, making them less valuable to their teams.

A greater emphasis on the passing game also led to an increase in value for wide receivers and tight ends, as well as the defensive positions that were geared toward stopping the pass, like cornerbacks and pass rushers. Quarterback didn’t just supplant running back as the most valuable position, but this paradigm shift caused RBs to fall to the bottom of the totem pole.

Secondly, there is a rising belief that the key to building a running game has more to do with the offensive line and scheme than the running back. Many teams, such as the Baltimore Ravens, use a backfield by committee, while relying on the offensive line to carry the load. In fact, three of the top four rushing offenses in 2023 did not employ a 1,000-yard back.

Teams are finding success without elite RBs

Recent Super Bowl winners suggest RB isn't an essential for playoff glory

One of the easiest ways to determine how valuable a position is to success is by looking at the most recent Super Bowl-winning rosters. In recent years, championship-winning teams have featured elite quarterbacks, at least one high-level pass catcher, and good play in the trenches in front of unimpressive running backs.

The last five starting running backs for Super Bowl-winning teams are Isiah Pacheco, Cam Akers, Leonard Fournette, Damien Williams, and Sony Michel, a far cry from the Emmitt Smiths and Walter Paytons of the world.

To find the last time a categorically elite running back won a Super Bowl, one would have to travel back nearly a decade, when Marshawn Lynch and the Legion of Boom Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi following the 2013 season.

Last First-Team All-Pro RBs to win the Super Bowl Year All-Pro RB 1999 Marshall Faulk 1998 Terrell Davis 1997 Terell Davis 1995 Emmitt Smith 1993 Emmitt Smith

Even when broadening the scope to include all Super Bowl participants, the dearth of elite running back talent is apparent. Countless greats embarked on and concluded illustrious careers without ever reaching the Super Bowl.

This trend has only perpetuated the cycle. Seeing that running back play isn’t highly correlated with winning, teams have little motivation to invest in the position. With each year that goes by, fewer running backs are selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, and the ones that are already in the league struggle to reach lucrative long-term deals.

Challenging the narrative

McCaffrey can change how the league views running backs

Christian McCaffrey stands alone, not only as the league’s best running back, but the one that is capable of challenging the narrative. Since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey has allowed San Francisco’s offense to reach new heights. He’s turned the team into a juggernaut, a machine that is on the cusp of eternal glory.

Even the great Kyle Shanahan, whose offense has become a marvel of the league, understood that McCaffrey could be the point of difference. Over the first six games of the 2022 season, the 49ers ranked 10th in yards per play, 19th in scoring, and 18th in total offense. After trading for CMC, they were fourth in yards per play, second in scoring, and fourth in total offense over the final 11 games of the regular season.

Since his acquisition, the 49ers are 22-5 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs. While he benefits from the scheme and surrounding talent, it’s McCaffrey who is the catalyst, the lightning rod. He’s proven elite running backs can elevate teams and win them games: the 49ers are 16-2 when he rushes for 80+ yards. A Super Bowl victory would only amplify that message.

No one will deny that quarterback is king in 2024. The easiest way to construct a championship-winning team is to get an elite quarterback. But elite quarterbacks are not a dime a dozen. For the roughly 25 teams that are without one, a running back can mask that deficiency and lead to a more balanced offensive attack.

Most players stepping foot in Allegiant Stadium on February 11 will be representing their team, their city, and maybe even their alma mater. But McCaffrey will be the unofficial spokesman for the entire running back coalition, and a Super Bowl victory could change how the position is viewed—especially if he becomes the first RB to earn Super Bowl MVP honors since 1998 in the process.

