The San Francisco 49ers are up against the proverbial cap space wall, though that hasn't precluded them from extending some of their top offensive talent.

Last week, the team re-signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year contract, a favorite of quarterback Brock Purdy and a perfect complement to slot receiver Deebo Samuel. Then, the team handed all-world running back Christian McCaffrey a two-year extension that will ensure he remains the highest paid back in the league for years to come.

Of course, the biggest name missing from that collection of re-signed players is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Recent reports have pegged the San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk as being far apart in contract negotiations (he's set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option), hence why Aiyuk is currently holding out of Organized Team Activities.

With an extension coming soon for Purdy - he's extension-eligible next offseason - the 49ers are going to have to make some difficult decisions. Aiyuk has proven himself as a star in recent years, garnering a Second-Team All-Pro nod for his work last season, but his next contract may prove to be simply beyond the 49ers' budget, especially in the wake of Justin Jefferson's record-setting contract extension.

49ers' Making Priorities Clear

The team evidently believes McCaffrey, not Aiyuk, is the engine of Kyle Shanahan's offense

Brandon Aiyuk is, in no uncertain terms, a WR1. On a team full of gadget players and versatile offensive weapons, Aiyuk stands alone as a traditional x-receiver.

His next contract isn't going to top the ridiculous four-year, $140 million extension Jefferson got earlier this week. As good as Aiyuk is, he isn't the same caliber of receiver as Jefferson. For reference, Aiyuk averaged a career-high 83.9 receiving yards per game last season. Jefferson has never fallen below 87.5, and he set a career-high with 107.4 receiving yards per game in 2023.

That's really just part of the reason why the 49ers have been hesitant to pay him. The team has a whopping six players with a cap hit greater than $20 million in 2025, and that doesn't even include McCaffrey's new deal.

On top of that, McCaffrey is simply just more valuable to the team. He has nearly double the amount of touches that Aiyuk does with the 49ers in less than half the games.

Aiyuk vs McCaffrey, Career Stats w/ 49ers Stat Aiyuk McCaffrey Games 62 27 Touches 282 550 Scrimmage Yards 4048 3233 TDs 27 31 Target Rating 114.3 114.4 1st Downs 187 179

Of course, as a running back, McCaffrey will naturally see a larger share of the offense, especially in a run-first scheme like the one Shanahan runs. Then again, that's partly why CMC's extension was such a high priority, since he's the engine of the team and top running back contracts are just naturally cheaper than the ones receivers get.

The 49ers have a wildly efficient offense that led the league in both rushing EPA and passing EPA last season, becoming the first team to pace the NFL in expected points added in both facets since at least 2020. Aiyuk was a valuable piece of that offense, but McCaffrey led the league in rushing yards, touches, and scrimmage yards in an Offensive Player of the Year campaign.

Purdy's upcoming extension is the true roadblock to Aiyuk getting what he deserves in San Francisco. After back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances, he'll likely be eying a deal similar to the one Jared Goff got last month. If his contract even sniffs $50 million per year, the team will have practically no room to sign Aiyuk, especially with McCaffrey, Samuel, and tight end George Kittle all under contract moving forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk's single-season career-high in scrimmage yards is 1,342, set in 2023. In seasons in which Christian McCaffrey has played 12 or more games, he's fallen below that mark just once (1,086 scrimmage yards, in his rookie season). The running back has exceeded 1,800 scrimmage yards four times, and 2,000 yards twice, including the 2023 season (2,023 scrimmage yards).

If Jennings or first-round pick Ricky Pearsall break out this upcoming season, then moving on from Aiyuk won't be too painful for Shanahan and company. Having the game's best running back, along with one of it's best tight ends, makes Aiyuk more of a luxury than a necessity in the 49ers' well-oiled machine.

Barring a ton of contract restructures or surprise cuts, San Francisco simply no longer has the cap space to give Aiyuk what he's worth. They've already made clear with the Jennings and McCaffrey deals that he was never their top priority. As such, expect Aiyuk to be playing elsewhere before next season begins.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.