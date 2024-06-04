Highlights Christian McCaffrey's $19M average salary resets the running back market, exceeding Alvin Kamara.

McCaffrey stands out due to his versatility, excelling in rushing and receiving.

The 49ers saw McCaffrey's on-field potential, maximizing his production at 27.

It’s safe to say that the running back market has been reset for a position that desperately needs it. The San Francisco 49ers are extending their star running back Christian McCaffrey on a two-year extension that will be worth $19 million per year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal will see McCaffrey make $14.2 million on the signing bonus and $1.2 million base. It will keep him with the team through the 2027 season.

Last offseason, the 49ers converted McCaffrey’s $10.72 million into a signing bonus to help the team save about $8.5 million in cap space.

The 49ers' offense was built around McCaffrey's ability to both carry the ball on the ground and catch passes out of the backfield. He was in consideration for the NFL's MVP award, which is very hard to do in today's NFL for a running back.

Now, the Niners have ensured they'll keep CMC in San Fran for the remainder of his prime.

Related Christian McCaffrey Inks Two-Year Extension With $24 Million in Guarantees The 49ers' star running back will be in San Francisco for years to come after securing his latest extension.

How Christian McCaffrey Became The NFL's Highest Paid RB

CMC proves he offers more than other running backs in the league.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The road for McCaffrey in the NFL had some low points, with injuries keeping him off the field, mostly in 2020 and 2021. When he is on the field though, there haven’t been many players like him in NFL history.

One main reason is what he can do in the receiving game. That’s something most modern NFL running backs are not able to say, as he can line up as a wide receiver in the slot as well as in the back field running the football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: McCaffrey is one of three running backs in NFL history who has recorded at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

McCaffrey has rushed for 6,185 yards and caught 4,320 receiving yards for 81 total touchdowns in seven NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers and 49ers. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season four times and caught for over 1,000 yards receiving once in 2019.

Christian McCaffrey's Career Stats Year Rushes Yards TDs Receptions Yards TDs 2017 117 435 2 80 651 5 2018 219 1,098 7 107 867 6 2019 287 1,387 15 116 1,005 4 2020 59 225 5 17 149 1 2021 99 442 1 37 343 1 2022 244 1,139 8 85 741 5 2023 272 1,459 14 67 564 7

McCaffrey has been named to the Pro Bowl three times in his career, along with two First-Team All-Pro selections.

Those are not the type of numbers and accolades a running back typically has in career. Even at 27 years old, most running backs these days would be slowing down, but McCaffrey is only getting better with age and experience.

McCaffrey's Production in San Francisco

The 49ers have increased McCaffrey's touches, showing what he can do on the field.

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

McCaffrey joined the 49ers in 2022 in a trade with the Panthers that was considered one of the biggest blockbuster deals of the year.

In the trade, the Niners sent to Carolina:

Their second, third and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft

Their fifth-round pick in 2024

The move would prove to be an important one for San Francisco, as they reportedly won the McCaffrey sweepstakes over their division rival L.A. Rams, and they would put him to work right away.

In just 11 games in 2022, McCaffrey led the team in rushing yards with 746 and was fourth on the team in receptions (52) and receiving yards (632). That was more than enough to get him to the Pro Bowl.

The amazing part of McCaffrey is he only got better last season for the 49ers, finishing with a career-high 1,459 rushing yards. He added 15 touchdowns on the ground with 564 receiving yards and seven additional scores. McCaffrey once again landed on the Pro Bowl roster and was selected to another First-Team All-Pro.

To put into context, McCaffrey averaged 110 total yards per game and had about 19.2 touches per game with the 49ers in 2022. His 2023 season was better with 21.2 touches per game and averages 126.4 total yards per game. He had two more touches and 16.4 more yards per game year after year.

Should McCaffrey Be The NFL's Highest Paid RB?

Does McCaffrey's usage and production warrant his new contract?

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the 2024 season, McCaffrey now has the highest average salary of all running backs in the league. His new agreement is $4 million more per year than the next man on the list, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

NFL's Top Paid RBs Rank Player Name Average Salary 1 Christian McCaffrey $19 million 2 Alvin Kamara $15 million 3 Jonathan Taylor $14 million 4 Saquon Barkley $12.58 million 5 Josh Jacobs $12 million

The question lies with whether McCaffrey should be the highest paid running back in the league. His productivity shows that he can do more than most other running backs with his ability to run and catch the ball.

One example of a position that has seen an increase in their contract value is tight ends, with guys like Travis Kelce averaging $17 million per year. They can block and catch the ball, so they act as a wide receiver and an offensive lineman.

McCaffrey has demonstrated that he can do it all offensively and is the most important weapon the 49ers have.

Source: ESPN’s Adam Schefter

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.