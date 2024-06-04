Highlights The San Francisco 49ers extended All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey on a two-year deal.

McCaffrey's new contract resets the RB market again, and is worth $4 million more annually than any other RB's contract.

San Francisco may need to let go of other star players due to cap constraints, leading to a possible Brandon Aiyuk trade.

The San Francisco 49ers continue to extend offensive weapons that aren't the biggest names on the trade block.

Last week, the team re-signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year contract. Jennings played third-fiddle to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in the 49ers' passing attack last year, but that didn't stop the team from making his extension a priority ahead of Mandatory Minicamp.

Now, ESPN's Adam Schefter has announced that the 49ers have handed star running back Christian McCaffrey a two-year extension as well. His new deal will run through the 2027 season.

The deal will keep McCaffrey atop the running back contract charts. His new $19 million average annual value is $4 million clear of the next-highest paid running back (Alvin Kamara), and is worth $6.5 million more per year than the contract Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

49ers' Cap Space is Dwindling

The team may not have enough to keep all its in-house stars

Make no mistake about it, McCaffrey is worth this kind of money, even as a running back.

A lot of posturing has occurred over the last decade or so regarding the "value" of a running back in the modern, pass-happy NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs, winners of the last two Super Bowls, are starting seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco at running back over former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The running back position is simply too deep and too fragile to justify paying even the position's biggest stars lucrative contracts. Cap space is finite, especially with the deals quarterbacks are getting these days, and chewing up a non-negligible percentage of it with a replaceable runner is poor roster management.

The difference, of course, is that McCaffrey is not a "replaceable" runner. He's the best running back in football, bar none, and has been since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2017. Having proven healthy over the last few seasons in San Francisco, no one has proven capable of matching his ridiculous output of volume and efficiency.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers Career Stat McCaffrey Games 27 Rushing Yards 2205 Yards/Carry 5.12 Total TDs 41 Receptions 119 Receiving Yards 1028

He's the engine that makes head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense run, and paying him above market-rate was a simple decision for the 49ers' top brass.

What McCaffrey's new contract does mean is that the team simply won't have enough to pay all of its stars, especially with quarterback Brock Purdy's extension looming.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In six career playoff games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has per-game averages of 35.5 receiving yards, 84.33 rushing yards, 21.67 touches, and 1.5 touchdowns. The latter three figures lead the league in that time frame (minimum two games played).

San Francisco is now projected to be $40 million over the cap in 2025 with this deal. Assuming the team plans to keep Purdy in place alongside McCaffrey, that means that a number of other offensive weapons will be shown the door.

For those following the team closely this offseason, that all but certainly means that Brandon Aiyuk will get dealt in the coming months. Recent reports have pegged the San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk as being far apart in contract negotiations (he's set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option), hence why Aiyuk is currently holding out of Organized Team Activities.

