After much speculation, EA Sports officially announced the cover athlete for the next Madden game: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be the face of the video game franchise for Madden 25.

When discussing the honor with EA, McCaffrey was sure to thank his teammates in San Francisco, as well as make a subtle nod to fans who have been taking advantage of his multifaceted skillset in recent editions of the game.

"To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches and 49ers faithful who have helped make it possible. I'm pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25."

Fans of the series will know this is technically the second Madden 25, since the 2014 version of the game was given the same title to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series.

As far as cover athletes go, McCaffrey is a worthy selection. He's the best running back in football, bar none, and has been since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2017. Having proven healthy over the last few seasons in San Francisco, no one has proven capable of matching his ridiculous output of volume and efficiency.

And on the biggest stage, the running back only gets better. In six career playoff games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has per-game averages of 35.5 receiving yards, 84.33 rushing yards, 21.67 touches, and 1.5 touchdowns. The latter three figures lead the league in that time frame (minimum two games played).

The past month has proven favorable for McCaffrey, as he has a new extension to go along with his cover athlete honor.

McCaffrey First RB On Cover Since 2014

The series has favored QBs in recent years

Electronic Arts

Recently, the Madden team has recently shown its hand when choosing cover athletes. Each of the previous five editions of the title featured a quarterback, excluding Madden 23, which focused on the late, eponymous John Madden.

Previous 5 Madden Cover Athletes Year Title Cover Athlete Team 2019 Madden 20 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 2020 Madden 21 Lamar Jackson Ravens 2021 Madden 22 Mahomes/Tom Brady Chiefs/Buccaneers 2022 Madden 23 John Madden N/A 2023 Madden 24 Josh Allen Bills

The last time there was a non-quarterback on the cover was Madden 19, when wide receiver Antonio Brown donned the 2018 version of the legacy video game franchise. There hasn't been a defensive player on the cover since Madden 15, when Richard Sherman was the face of both the game and the Legion of Boom.

McCaffrey's selection also breaks up a recent trend of skill position players subbing in for quarterback, as the covers for Madden 19, Madden 17 (tight end Rob Gronkowski), and Madden 16 (wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.) all featured non-running back skill position players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Christian McCaffrey is the first running back to be on the cover of a Madden game since 2014, when Barry Sanders (base game) and Adrian Peterson (next-gen version) were on the cover of, ironically, the original Madden 25. The last time a running back was on the cover of the base game was Peyton Hillis of Madden 12.

The game's official release date is August 16, and users who pre-order get three days of early access. The Madden franchise has a lot of work to do to earn back the trust of its fanbase, as recent games have been plagued by buggy performances, content droughts, and abusive microtransactions.

According to Metacritic, the Madden franchise hasn't had a critic score of "good quality" (70 or higher out of 100) since Madden 20 (76). Madden 24 (65), Madden 23 (69), Madden 22 (68), and Madden 23 (63) all scored in the 60s, with fan reviews often being lower than 2.0 out of 10.

Nevertheless, fans will be lining up outside the door to play the newest edition of the game, which remains one of the most popular annual franchises of all time. Alongside their reboot of the College Football series, EA has created a stranglehold on the football video game market.

